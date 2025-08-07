Where Can I Find It Where can I find it: recliner repair, Scott’s Porage Oates

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

Q: The fabric barrier between my seat cushion and the reclining mechanism in my leather recliner needs to be replaced. That is the rigid fabric that supports the seat cushion. Thank you. — Ron Mahan, Hoschton A: Ron, I have two businesses for you to consider. The first is family-owned Roberic Furniture Group, 706-482-0184, which has been in business since 2006 and specializes in on-site repair for all types of power furniture, including recliners, theater seating and office chairs.

The mobile company also cleans, repairs and restores leather and fabric upholstery. And if you’ve got saggy sofa or chair cushions, the folks at Roberic can stuff them to their original plumpness. To avoid the $75 fee the company charges for a repair person to come out and provide an estimate, you can email photos of your chair to robericfurniture@gmail.com. Roberic will check to see if parts are in stock or if they need to be ordered, and then someone will arrange a service call to your home. For a list of services and examples of repairs, go to robericfurnituregroup.com. You can also contact Guardsman On-site Care and Repair at 800-788-8020. This nationwide company has technicians who service your area. A tech will come to your home and inspect your chair for a $65 service charge, which the company applies to the second visit.

During the inspection, the repair person will determine if your recliner can be fixed and if it requires specific parts. However, note that Guardsman doesn’t order or receive parts, so you’ll need to track them down yourself.

For more information, check out guardsmanfurniturerepair.com. Q: I am looking for Scott’s Porage. It’s a type of hot oatmeal cereal. Thank you. — Bill Jones, email A: Scott’s Porage Oats original Scottish milled oats hot cereal is available at The Queen’s Pantry, 4235 Merchants Walk Drive, Marietta, 678-483-0900. A 1-kilogram box (just over 2 pounds) sells for $9.99. Credit: Handout The Scottish company has been producing its oat-based hot breakfast cereal since 1880. (Courtesy) Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.