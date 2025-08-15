Things to do

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Fun options include a Football Fest at the College Football Hall of Fame, Reptile Day at Fernbank and a Lego fan event in Duluth.
Have encounters with snakes and other animals during Reptile Day at Fernbank on Saturday. (Courtesy of Fernbank)
By Mary Caldwell – ArtsATL
42 minutes ago

Looking for something to do with your family this weekend in metro Atlanta?

Get ready for the college football season with free admission to the College Football Hall of Fame, which will offer outdoor games and inflatables, free youth clinics and more at its Football Fest & Free Day. You can also head to Reptile Day at Fernbank or enjoy everything Lego at a fan event in Duluth.

Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Football Fest & Free Day

Kick off the college football season with this free event that includes admission to the College Football Hall of Fame, outdoor games and inflatables, live music from Atlanta DJs, free football and cheerleading youth clinics hosted by the Atlanta Falcons and more.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Free, with online tickets available but not required. $35 VIP tour. College Football Hall of Fame, 250 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-880-4800.

At the Lego Brick Fan Event on Saturday and Sunday, enjoy all things Lego, including impressive displays, build zones, vendors and more. (Courtesy)
Lego Brick Fan Event

Immerse yourself in everything Lego, including stunning displays, an off-road RC course to race Lego cars on, build zones, games and contests, a Kids Zone, vendor marketplace and more.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. sessions and 2-5 p.m. sessions Saturday and Sunday. $20.20-$22.24 per session, free for kids 3 and under. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. Office 770-813-7500, tickets 470-639-8243.

Summer Movie Experience ’25: CreATL Arts Fest

Celebrate Atlanta’s creativity with a day filled with interactive art experiences, performances, creative workshops and a vendor village. The movie “Ratatouille” will be shown starting at 9 p.m.

6-11 p.m. Saturday. Free with online registration available to reserve a spot. The Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta.

Grant Park Conservancy Summer Shade Festival

Celebrate Atlanta’s oldest park and help support the Grant Park Conservancy at this annual festival featuring Atlanta and regional artists, food vendors and music entertainment.

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Grant Park, 840 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-521-0938.

Acworth Book & Storytelling Festival

Celebrate the power of words with authors, books, book signings, vendors and professional storytellers.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Roberts School, 4681 School St., Acworth. 770-672-0294.

Run for Research: Race for Fox in Your Craziest Socks

Wear your wildest socks to run and help the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which supports Parkinson’s disease research. The event includes free food, prizes, music and more.

7:30 a.m. 1K Run/Walk for ages 13 and up, 8 a.m. 1K Run/Walk for ages 12 and under; also for 5K. Saturday. 5K $45 through Friday, $50 after; 1K Run/Walk (ages 13 and up) $25 through Friday, $30 after; 1K Run Walk (ages 12 and under), $5. Parking free for the first two hours in the Red, Yellow, Green and Purple Decks, $10 for two to three hours and $15 for three to four hours. The Battery Atlanta, 500 Battery Ave., Atlanta.

Vendors will sell a variety of goods representing different countries at the Cobb County International Festival on Saturday.
Cobb County International Festival

Experience global cuisine, music and visual and performing arts at this annual festival.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. 770-528-8800.

Reptile Day

Learn about reptiles, amphibians and more through live encounters with snakes, lizards, turtles and other animals and take part in fun reptile-relative activities.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Included with general admission price of $25.95-$27.95, free for members. Fernbank natural history museum, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Catch a performance this weekend of Stage Door Theatre's “Orange,” which tells the story of an autistic hero. (Courtesy of Stage Door Theatre)
“Orange”

“Orange,” at Dunwoody’s Stage Door Theatre, tells the story of Leela, an unlikely hero whose unique autistic perspective reveals itself to be beautiful. Performances are appropriate for ages 12 and up.

Continuing 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. $15-$28. Dunwoody Cultural Arts Center, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-396-1726, ext. 1.

Great Southeast Pollinator Census

Become a citizen scientist as you learn how to observe and count pollinators — including bees, butterflies and beetles — while exploring the garden at Dunwoody Nature Center. This fun event helps contribute meaningful data to regional conservation efforts.

1-2 p.m. Saturday. $10 nonmembers, $8 members. 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Roswell Bridal & Wedding Expo

Meet with lots of wedding vendors, see musical performances, score giveaways and swag bags and more.

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Free general admission, $7.74 VIP. Mimms Museum of Technology and Art, 5000 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 678-926-8368.

Under the Stars at Brooke Street Park

Listen to music from the ’80s performed by Guardians of the Jukebox at this Alpharetta Rotary concert that supports community charities. Bring table decorations and show your creativity if you’d like to compete for the Best Dressed Table award.

6 p.m. gates open, 8 p.m. music. Saturday. Individual tickets $55, tables with chairs for eight $525 and up. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta.

SoFried’s Words and Rhythm Poetry Day Festival

Dive into a mix of spoken word and smooth beats with poetry, a kids corner, dancing, music, face painting, food from Duluth restaurants and more.

1-5 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Duluth Festival Center, 3142 Hill St. NW, Duluth.

Annandale Village Extra Mile 5K

Walk, run, use a wheelchair, push a stroller or walk your pet, then enjoy a postrace celebration. The event is a fundraiser for Annandale Village, a nonprofit that provides progressive life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries.

8 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 770-945-8996.

Rock the Park

Enjoy a concert featuring Sami Michelsen, a vocalist who’s known for her range, and Bogey and the Viceroy, which covers classic soul and R&B along with retro rock/pop and dance party hits.

6:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. City Park, 76 Main St., Lilburn. 770-921-2210.

