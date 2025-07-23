Sally Kilpatrick, “Nobody’s Perfect.” In Georgia Author of the Year Kilpatrick’s funny, heartfelt novel, a longtime mother and wife blindsided by her husband’s sudden request for a divorce posts a wine-splashed online vent that goes viral. 1 p.m. July 26. Signing. Free. The Reading Attic, 21 W. Park Square, Marietta, 706-784-3134. thereadingattic.com/

John Gilstrap, “Burning Bridges.” In Gilstrap’s new series, the unforgettable FBI director from his Jonathan Grave thrillers looks to escape the treacherous power games of Washington — only to face a new, equally deadly enemy in rural West Virginia. 2 p.m. July 26. Conversation. Free. FoxTale Book Shoppe, 105 E. Main St., suite 138, Woodstock, 770-516-9989. foxtalebookshoppe.com/

James McWilliams, “The Life and Poetry of Frank Stanford.” Writer and historian McWilliams offers a comprehensive study of the influential but largely unknown prodigy’s life and work, introducing poetry that remains both captivating and accessible. 3 p.m. July 26. Talk, signing. Free. A Cappella Books, 208 Haralson Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. acappellabooks.com/events.php