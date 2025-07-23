Sally Kilpatrick, “Nobody’s Perfect.” In Georgia Author of the Year Kilpatrick’s funny, heartfelt novel, a longtime mother and wife blindsided by her husband’s sudden request for a divorce posts a wine-splashed online vent that goes viral. 1 p.m. July 26. Signing. Free. The Reading Attic, 21 W. Park Square, Marietta, 706-784-3134. thereadingattic.com/
John Gilstrap, “Burning Bridges.” In Gilstrap’s new series, the unforgettable FBI director from his Jonathan Grave thrillers looks to escape the treacherous power games of Washington — only to face a new, equally deadly enemy in rural West Virginia. 2 p.m. July 26. Conversation. Free. FoxTale Book Shoppe, 105 E. Main St., suite 138, Woodstock, 770-516-9989. foxtalebookshoppe.com/
James McWilliams, “The Life and Poetry of Frank Stanford.” Writer and historian McWilliams offers a comprehensive study of the influential but largely unknown prodigy’s life and work, introducing poetry that remains both captivating and accessible. 3 p.m. July 26. Talk, signing. Free. A Cappella Books, 208 Haralson Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. acappellabooks.com/events.php
Jeff Weiss, “Waiting for Britney Spears.” Weiss presents a gonzo, “allegedly true” recounting of his years as a tabloid spy following Spears through Vegas superclubs, annulled marriages and soul-crushing legal battles, all the way to her infamous 2007 VMA performance. 3 p.m. July 27. Conversation, signing. Free. A Cappella Books, 208 Haralson Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. acappellabooks.com/events.php
Kamau Franklin, Micah Herskind and Mariah Parker, “No Cop City, No Cop World.” The Stop Cop City movement aims to stop the construction of a $120-million police training facility and the destruction of 170 acres of forest outside of Atlanta. Featuring the voices of forest defenders, environmental justice advocates, political prisoners, Indigenous activists, educators, legal scholars, and academics, this collection of essays highlights the strategy, tactics, and ideologies that transformed a local collective action into a powerful international movement. 7:30 p.m. July 30. In person and on Crowdcast. Conversation. Free. Charis Books & More, 184 S. Candler St., Decatur, 404-524-0304. charisbooksandmore.com/
