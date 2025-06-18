Celebrate short independent films with big energy at the 16th annual Atlanta Shortsfest, where you’ll be able to view a wide variety of shorts that tell creative stories in less than 45 minutes. The festival will be held Saturday and Sunday at Limelight Theater near downtown Atlanta.
Films are varied and include comedy, drama, animation, documentary and experimental work. They’re divided into 17 interesting screening blocks, including Baggage Claim (the various ways in which people try to connect, with things rarely going as expected); Hot Mess Express (hilarious and unfiltered stories of casual hookups, crazy Santas, ventriloquist dummies with sexually transmitted diseases and more); and Oops, That Got Dark (with stories that lean into dark humor, including a boring slideshow that turns sinister).
The fun continues after the credits, so stay for Q&As with the filmmakers.
A showing of audience favorites is at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, with awards following at 10. An after-party with other filmgoers and some of the filmmakers starts at 10:30.
In addition to Atlanta Shortsfest, Limelight Theater also hosts the Atlanta Underground Film Festival, Aug. 8-10; Atlanta Horror Film Festival, Oct. 17-19; and Atlanta Spotlight Film Festival, Dec. 6. A VIP all-access pass to all of the 2025 Atlanta Film Series festivals, including Atlanta Shortsfest, is $89.
If you go
Atlanta Shortsfest
Starting at noon Saturday and Sunday. Tickets, $12 per programming block online, $15 at the door (cash not accepted), $25 for a one-day pass, $40 two-day pass. 349 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta. atlantashortsfest.com.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Courtesy of Jonathan Banks
Art is a force for revolution at 2 free Juneteenth film events in Atlanta
ArtsXchange features free film events Friday ("Art in Action," about Atlanta artists and art nonprofits) and Saturday ("Soundtrack to a Coup D’Etat" on Congolese independence)
What’s filming in Georgia in June 2025?
As of this past weekend, the Georgia Film Office has 25 active film and TV productions on its list, which has been typical over the past 12 months.
Atlanta’s Southern-Fried Gaming Expo hits high score for pinball, arcade enthusiasts
The 12th Southern-Fried Gaming Expo gives people access to 1,000 board games and 500 arcade and pinball machines June 20-22, 2025.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Today’s primary could help determine how much you pay for electricity
It’s the first time Georgia’s approximately 8.4 million registered voters have had the opportunity to vote in a Public Service Commission primary election in three years.
Atlanta finally has new tree protection rules. Some say it’s not enough.
Several Atlanta City Council members said they believe more needs to be done to protect trees in the “city in the forest."
Feds say Georgia tax preparer’s fraud likely cost the U.S. millions
Years of fraud by a Georgia tax return preparer has likely cost the IRS millions of dollars, the Justice Department says in a lawsuit seeking to put her out of business.