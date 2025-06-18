Celebrate short independent films with big energy at the 16th annual Atlanta Shortsfest, where you’ll be able to view a wide variety of shorts that tell creative stories in less than 45 minutes. The festival will be held Saturday and Sunday at Limelight Theater near downtown Atlanta.

Films are varied and include comedy, drama, animation, documentary and experimental work. They’re divided into 17 interesting screening blocks, including Baggage Claim (the various ways in which people try to connect, with things rarely going as expected); Hot Mess Express (hilarious and unfiltered stories of casual hookups, crazy Santas, ventriloquist dummies with sexually transmitted diseases and more); and Oops, That Got Dark (with stories that lean into dark humor, including a boring slideshow that turns sinister).

The fun continues after the credits, so stay for Q&As with the filmmakers.