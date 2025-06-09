One of many classes offered throughout the summer at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, this one, facilitated by a senior horticulturist, introduces you to aquatic gardening. You’ll learn how to plant in pots and ponds while getting a behind-the-scenes peek at some of the favorite water lilies and lotus plants currently in the garden. The class also covers how to manage aquatic plant pests and local wildlife to keep your watery garden thriving.

American Hydrangea Society Annual Garden Tour

June 14, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tickets include a one-year membership into the society and are $40 for an individual membership and $60 for a household membership for two adults residing at the same address. americanhydrangeasociety.org/Garden-Tour

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the annual garden tour from the American Hydrangea Society. Four hydrangea-filled gardens across Northeast Atlanta will be on display. Each garden is unique, but all are full of a variety of these flowering shrubs. Your membership with your ticket purchase will give you access to three specialty lectures and three newsletters full of gardening and design tips.

Create a special memory

Southern-Fried Gaming Expo

June 20-22 — 3 p.m. - 12 a.m. Friday, June 20, 10 a.m. - 12 a.m. Saturday, June 21, and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, June 22. Daily passes are $45 for adults and $25 for kids on Friday, $55 for adults and $30 for kids on Saturday and $30 for adults and $20 for kids on Sunday. Three-day passes are also available at $88 for adults (13 and up) and $50 for kids. Children under 6 are free. Marriott Renaissance Waverly, 2450 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. gameatl.com

Share your favorite games with a new generation as you check out and play over 400 full-size arcade games, pinball machines and console systems at the Southern-Fried Gaming Expo. This family-friendly event will have you gaming all weekend. Panel sessions, tournaments and guest speakers round out this jam-packed weekend. Now in its 10th year, the expo is perfect for gaming fans young and old.

NINJA KIDZ live onstage

June 29, 3 p.m. Tickets range in price from $39.50 - $59.50. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800. aso.org/events/detail/ninja-kidz

Journey to the multiverse in the first-ever NINJA KIDZ live-action adventure. This popular TV show comes alive as the team struggles to bring balance back to the universe and save the world from impostors. Audience participation, physical challenges, games and epic battles make for an exciting show perfect for the grandkids. Since the audience holds the key to the adventure’s outcome, each performance is unique.

Grab some drinks and have a date

Sunset Sips

June 12 and 26, 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., and the 2nd and 4th Thursdays through September. Adult tickets are $21.55, senior tickets, for those 65+, are $17.24 and children 3-12 are $15.09. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. chattnaturecenter.org/special-events/sunset-sips-event

Enjoy the outdoors, watch the sun set and listen to some great local music twice a month at Sunset Sips. With different groups performing each time, you can hear everything from rock to jazz to country. Whether you settle down on the lawn with chairs and a picnic, grab a spot under the pavilion or walk around the Nature Center, this is a perfect way to unwind and be out and about with that special someone.

Bluesberry Beer & Music Festival

June 14, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Event is free, but some food and drink will be available for purchase. Betty Mauldin Park, 1-63 Lawrenceville Street NW, Norcross. bluesberrybeerfestival.com

Indulge in all things blueberry while listening to some great blues music at the Bluesberry Beer & Music Festival. Grab some creative blueberry treats from a variety of nearby restaurants, along with drinks from The Iron Horse Tavern. Fill up between singing and dancing along with the bands. Keep an eye out for the ”Cool Blue Dude” walking around for a little extra fun as well. Local area business will also be offering exclusive deals, so make sure to explore all this festival has to offer.