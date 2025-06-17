You’ve heard of pop-up restaurants, of course. Now, a different spin on the pop-up trend is coming to Atlantic Station this week.
Slide City Waterpark will bring liquid thrills Thursday through Sunday as well as from June 26-29. And the fun isn’t limited to kids, since it’s designed for all ages.
More than 25 inflatable water slides will be set up, including the Slingshot, which sends guests soaring through the air, and the Green Monster dual slide that sends you twisting and turning down three stories. You can also navigate your way through the Aqua Splash Water Obstacle Course.
The Foam Zone is a 5,000-square-foot arena that hosts an hourly Foam Party and wall climbs, a vortex, obstacles and more to navigate as you wear goggles. The fun continues with live DJs, classic carnival concessions, live shows and performances, and food trucks.
And although the youngest guests may not be ready for some of the larger thrills, they’ll be able to play in the Lil Squirts Waterworks with a Shark Bite obstacle slip-n-slide combo and a Tropical Aloha ball pit slide. Zuzu’s Water World is also designed for ages 2 and under and has its own water-based attractions such as inflatable slides, water play tables, sprinklers, foam pits and bubble machines.
Note: Guests will need to wear closed-toe water shoes (not Crocs) or buy them at the attraction.
IF YOU GO
Slide City Waterpark
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday and June 26-29. Starting at $10 for spectators, $15 for toddler sliders ages 3 and under, $32 sliders age 4 and up, with discounts for combinations of sliders and spectators. Atlantic Station’s Pinnacle Lot, 221 20th St., Atlanta. slidecitywaterpark.com.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Ice Cream Festival
Hot fun in the summertime: 12 festivals to help you enjoy the steamy season
12 festivals to help Atlantans enjoy the steamy season, from Atlanta Ice Cream Festival to National Pollinator Week Festival.
Play in more than 50 tons of sand at Friday’s Decatur Beach Party
For the family-friendly Decatur Beach Party on Friday, the city will bring 60 tons of sand to create a sandy street “beach” on Ponce de Leon Avenue through its downtown area.
It’s ‘Morphin Time’ for 45 Power Ranger alums in Atlanta
Organizers are expecting at least 4,000 Power Ranger enthusiasts for the Ranger Stop and Pop Con, which first came to Atlanta in 2019.
Featured
Credit: Jenni Girtman
Juneteenth Atlanta fest goes on despite near-cancellation amid ‘DEI attack’
Pullback by military and corporate sponsors amid the goverment's anti-DEI initiatives put this year’s Juneteenth event in difficult straits, organizer Bob Johnson said.
Study finds high ‘forever chemical’ levels in some Georgia residents’ blood
Emory University researchers have announced the results of a study that found many residents of two northwest Georgia cities have high levels of PFAS in their blood.
27-year-old drowns in Lake Lanier amid birthday celebration
27-year-old Ramon Diaz-Soria drowned in Lake Lanier when he jumped into the water with his unsecured life jacket. He didn't resurface.