You’ve heard of pop-up restaurants, of course. Now, a different spin on the pop-up trend is coming to Atlantic Station this week.

Slide City Waterpark will bring liquid thrills Thursday through Sunday as well as from June 26-29. And the fun isn’t limited to kids, since it’s designed for all ages.

More than 25 inflatable water slides will be set up, including the Slingshot, which sends guests soaring through the air, and the Green Monster dual slide that sends you twisting and turning down three stories. You can also navigate your way through the Aqua Splash Water Obstacle Course.