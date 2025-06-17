Things to Do
Slide into the fun at pop-up water park coming to Atlantic Station

Slide City Waterpark offers an intown recreation alternative Thursday through Sunday and late June.
You can slide down more than 25 inflatable water slides, navigate an obstacle course and more at the pop-up Slide City Waterpark at Atlantic Station. (Courtesy of Slide City Waterpark)

You can slide down more than 25 inflatable water slides, navigate an obstacle course and more at the pop-up Slide City Waterpark at Atlantic Station. (Courtesy of Slide City Waterpark)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
1 hour ago

You’ve heard of pop-up restaurants, of course. Now, a different spin on the pop-up trend is coming to Atlantic Station this week.

Slide City Waterpark will bring liquid thrills Thursday through Sunday as well as from June 26-29. And the fun isn’t limited to kids, since it’s designed for all ages.

More than 25 inflatable water slides will be set up, including the Slingshot, which sends guests soaring through the air, and the Green Monster dual slide that sends you twisting and turning down three stories. You can also navigate your way through the Aqua Splash Water Obstacle Course.

The Foam Zone is a 5,000-square-foot arena that hosts an hourly Foam Party and wall climbs, a vortex, obstacles and more to navigate as you wear goggles. The fun continues with live DJs, classic carnival concessions, live shows and performances, and food trucks.

And although the youngest guests may not be ready for some of the larger thrills, they’ll be able to play in the Lil Squirts Waterworks with a Shark Bite obstacle slip-n-slide combo and a Tropical Aloha ball pit slide. Zuzu’s Water World is also designed for ages 2 and under and has its own water-based attractions such as inflatable slides, water play tables, sprinklers, foam pits and bubble machines.

Note: Guests will need to wear closed-toe water shoes (not Crocs) or buy them at the attraction.

IF YOU GO

Slide City Waterpark

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday and June 26-29. Starting at $10 for spectators, $15 for toddler sliders ages 3 and under, $32 sliders age 4 and up, with discounts for combinations of sliders and spectators. Atlantic Station’s Pinnacle Lot, 221 20th St., Atlanta. slidecitywaterpark.com.

Dig into plenty of sweet scoops at the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival on July 26. (Photo courtesy of Atlanta Ice Cream Festival)

Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

Dig into plenty of sweet scoops at the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival on July 26. (Photo courtesy of Atlanta Ice Cream Festival)

Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

