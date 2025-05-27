Glowing lanterns will light up the night in downtown Duluth during the city’s Lantern Parade on Friday. And although the parade is the colorful culmination of the evening, the fun starts at 5 p.m. at the Town Green tent, where you can create your own lantern before marching with it in the parade.
Supplies are free and are available while they last.
Nero Simon and the Sunsetters will play classic and folk rock and Americana, all with a beach vibe, on the Main Stage, and singer Joyce Licorish and the Sideways Contemporary Dance Company also will perform. The entertainment runs 6-9 p.m.
Costumed characters will roam throughout the area during the evening, so keep an eye out and snap some photos of them with your kids.
Head to Parsons Alley for free face painting and to the activity lawn for giant bubbles created by Bubbles Over Georgia. Miss LuvDrop will tell stories enhanced by music, instruments, movement and props at the Gigglebark Tree (downtown Duluth‘s large piece of playable art).
The Lantern Parade, which has an Enchanted Forest Glow theme, will get underway at 9 p.m., starting at the fountain. Participants and their lanterns will make their way through downtown as they give the night a glow.
The parade is the celebratory finale of Duluth’s Art Month, which has included events such as a clay mug hand-building workshop, a beginners embroidery class and a line-dancing class.
Duluth Town Green is at 3142 Hill St. NW, Duluth. More information: 770-476-3434, duluthga.net.
