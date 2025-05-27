Glowing lanterns will light up the night in downtown Duluth during the city’s Lantern Parade on Friday. And although the parade is the colorful culmination of the evening, the fun starts at 5 p.m. at the Town Green tent, where you can create your own lantern before marching with it in the parade.

Supplies are free and are available while they last.

Nero Simon and the Sunsetters will play classic and folk rock and Americana, all with a beach vibe, on the Main Stage, and singer Joyce Licorish and the Sideways Contemporary Dance Company also will perform. The entertainment runs 6-9 p.m.