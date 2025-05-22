Author events May 23-29

Mia Sheridan, “Heart of the Sun.” Fate brings together two childhood friends — a rising pop sensation and her new bodyguard — whose rekindling romance is tested when a cataclysmic solar flare disrupts the electrical grid, plunging their lives into chaos and forcing them to come to terms with the bitterness that has kept them apart. 7 p.m. Friday. Conversation. $18.99 includes book. Eagle Eye Book Shop, 2076 N. Decatur Road, Decatur. 404-486-0307, eagleeyebooks.com.

Mary Alice Monroe, “Where the Rivers Merge.” In a novel that spans a century and celebrates one intrepid woman’s life across multiple generations in the American South, the scion of a wealthy family battles to save the grand estate from her greedy son and to make decisions in order to protect the land she loves. 4 p.m. Sunday. Conversation. Free with RSVP. FoxTale Book Shoppe, 105 E. Main St., Suite 138, Woodstock. 770-516-9989, foxtalebookshoppe.com/monroe.

Augustus Wood, “Class Warfare in Black Atlanta.” Tracing the history of post–civil rights Black Atlanta through rigorous class analysis, Wood argues that Black and white elites responded to an energized and politicized Black working class by forging a public-private partnership power bloc that ultimately worked to shift state funding away from public services and toward gentrification projects. These, in turn, demolished subsidized housing, displacing working-class African Americans and deterring their ability to organize and build power. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Conversation. In-store and on Crowdcast. Free. Charis Books & More, 184 S. Candler St., Decatur. 404-524-0304, charisbooksandmore.com/event.