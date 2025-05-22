Things to Do
Author events May 23-29

Fate brings together two childhood friends whose rekindling romance is tested when a cataclysmic solar flare disrupts the electrical grid in Mia Sheridan's "Heart of the Sun." (Courtesy)

By Gina Webb – For the AJC
33 minutes ago

Mia Sheridan, “Heart of the Sun.” Fate brings together two childhood friends — a rising pop sensation and her new bodyguard — whose rekindling romance is tested when a cataclysmic solar flare disrupts the electrical grid, plunging their lives into chaos and forcing them to come to terms with the bitterness that has kept them apart. 7 p.m. Friday. Conversation. $18.99 includes book. Eagle Eye Book Shop, 2076 N. Decatur Road, Decatur. 404-486-0307, eagleeyebooks.com.

Mary Alice Monroe, “Where the Rivers Merge.” In a novel that spans a century and celebrates one intrepid woman’s life across multiple generations in the American South, the scion of a wealthy family battles to save the grand estate from her greedy son and to make decisions in order to protect the land she loves. 4 p.m. Sunday. Conversation. Free with RSVP. FoxTale Book Shoppe, 105 E. Main St., Suite 138, Woodstock. 770-516-9989, foxtalebookshoppe.com/monroe.

Augustus Wood, “Class Warfare in Black Atlanta.” Tracing the history of post–civil rights Black Atlanta through rigorous class analysis, Wood argues that Black and white elites responded to an energized and politicized Black working class by forging a public-private partnership power bloc that ultimately worked to shift state funding away from public services and toward gentrification projects. These, in turn, demolished subsidized housing, displacing working-class African Americans and deterring their ability to organize and build power. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Conversation. In-store and on Crowdcast. Free. Charis Books & More, 184 S. Candler St., Decatur. 404-524-0304, charisbooksandmore.com/event.

Tochi Onyebuchi, “Harmattan Season.” When a bleeding woman stumbles onto his doorway, only to vanish just as quickly, a veteran turned private eye reluctantly finds himself enmeshed in the secrets of a city boiling on the brink of violence in this fast-paced, dryly funny, fantasy noir from the author of “Riot Baby.” 7 p.m. May 29. Conversation. Free, or $30.23 includes book. Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-370-3070, Ext. 2225, georgiacenterforthebook.org/events.

Gina Webb
