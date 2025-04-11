Of the positions of interest, the quarterback battle between Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi will take center stage. Stockton has a significant leg up when it comes to experience, as Saturday will be his fourth G-Day.

Puglisi, conversely, will be playing in his first. Stockton is the considerable favorite to win the starting job, especially following his performance at the conclusion of the 2024 season against Texas and Notre Dame.

Puglisi will look to show that the competition is far from over.

“I think just going out there and putting my best foot forward, serving others, being a leader, just being connected with my guys, getting my touches with them, just having a good time, just going out there and balling in Sanford,” Puglisi said of what he hopes to accomplish Saturday.

G-Day also will give spectators a chance to look at Georgia’s highly touted freshman class. The Bulldogs signed the No. 2 overall recruiting class in the 2025 cycle.

The most buzz this spring has been around defensive tackle Elijah Griffin. But he is far from the only freshman making noise during Georgia’s previous 14 practices.

Griffin was one of four five-star prospects the Bulldogs signed in the most recent signing class. Outside linebacker Isaiah Gibson, wide receiver Talyn Taylor and inside linebacker Zayden Walker also arrived at Georgia with plenty of hype.

Offensive lineman Juan Gaston has impressed this spring. Given some of the injuries on the offensive line, he’ll get a chance to play some major snaps Saturday.

“Being one of the new freshmen who’s continued his journey to lose weight, he’s really fighting that,” Smart said of Gaston earlier this spring. “He’s had an impressive two weeks at going down on his weight. I’ve been proud of him for that, but he still has a ways to go.”

At wide receiver, special attention will be paid to the newcomers. In addition to freshmen Taylor, CJ Wiley, Landon Roldan and Tyler Williams, Georgia brought in transfers Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch.

Thomas brings an impressive physical build to the wide receiver room, while Branch’s top asset is his speed.

“First time with the crowd there and stuff like that, the environment,” Thomas said of G-Day. “Man, I like playing on that field for some reason. I love it and can’t wait for it.”

On the defense, Georgia added three transfers to the secondary in Zion Branch, Adrian Maddox and Jaden Harris. All three are competing at star (nickel back) and safety, positions previously held by Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson.

Expect veterans Joenel Aguero and Jacorey Thomas to get the starts at those positions alongside sophomore KJ Bolden. At cornerback, Daniel Harris, Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones are competing for playing time. With Daylen Everette recovering from hernia surgery, it should open up some additional reps.

Everette isn’t the only Bulldog recovering from injury and likely to be limited or out Saturday. Defensive lineman Christen Miller has been out all spring because of labrum surgery, as has outside linebacker Gabe Harris.

On offense, the line once again is dealing with injury issues. Left tackle Monroe Freeling and right guard Daniel Calhoun will miss Saturday’s scrimmage, while center Drew Bobo’s status is up in the air after he hyperextended his knee during practice.

Saturday’s game won’t be televised, but fans can listen to the game through the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network.

The Dawg Walk is set for 11:50 a.m. and gates at Sanford Stadium will open at 10:30 a.m. Free parking in select lots will begin at 7 a.m. that day. Admission for G-Day is $11 and tickets can be purchased here.

Georgia football injury report for G-Day

Drew Bobo -- knee -- questionable

Daylen Everette -- hernia -- questionable

Monroe Freeling -- labrum -- out

Isaiah Gibson -- unspecified -- questionable

Earnest Greene -- hand -- probable

Gabe Harris -- labrum -- out

Colton Heinrich -- labrum -- out

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye -- foot -- questionable

Christen Miller -- labrum -- out

Ryan Montgomery -- ACL -- out

Branson Robinson -- PCL -- out

Roderick Robinson -- ankle -- questionable

Brett Thorson -- ACL/MCL -- out

Tyler Williams -- ankle -- out