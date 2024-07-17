Atlanta Braves

Max Fried, Reynaldo Lopez have scoreless outings in All-Star debuts

National League's Max Fried, of the Atlanta Braves, throws to an American League batter in the second inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National League's Max Fried, of the Atlanta Braves, throws to an American League batter in the second inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By
Updated 33 minutes ago

ARLINGTON, TX. – Max Fried and Reynaldo Lopez officially have their names in an All-Star game box score. The Braves’ All-Star pitching duo contributed to the National League team during Tuesday’s exhibition.

Fried, 30, followed NL starter Paul Skenes and pitched a scoreless second frame. The Braves’ lefty ace issued a lead-off walk to Houston’s Yordan Alvarez – a foe from the 2021 World Series – then induced a flyout from the Guardians’ Jose Ramirez. Fried generated groundouts from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) and Adley Rutschman (Orioles) to complete his frame.

That was Fried’s first All-Star game appearance since he didn’t pitch in the 2022 exhibition, his first time earning a spot on the team. He became the first Braves pitcher to take the mound in an All-Star game since Michael Soroka tossed a scoreless inning in 2019.

Lopez entered with two outs in the sixth, replacing the Phillies’ Cristopher Sanchez. He struck out long-time Royals catcher Salvador Perez on four pitches. It was a return to an old role for Lopez, who spent the past several seasons as a reliever before successfully converting into a starter for the Braves.

This marked the first All-Star game in which multiple Braves pitchers made appearances since 2011 (Jair Jurrjens, Jonny Venters, Craig Kimbrel). The Braves also had Chris Sale make the All-Star team (his eighth such honor), though he was unavailable to pitch. This was the first time since 1997 the team had three starters make the Midsummer Classic.

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, who leads the NL with 77 RBIs, entered as a pinch-hitter for Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) with two on and two out in the seventh. He grounded out to shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals) to end the inning. This was Ozuna’s third All-Star nod.

More to come …

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

