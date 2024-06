Reliever A.J. Minter has had his rehab assignment transferred from Rome to Gwinnett, and could pitch for the Triple-A Stripers Tuesday when they host Memphis at Coolray Field.

The lefthander has been out since May 30 with a left hip impingement. He began his rehab assignment over the weekend with an inning of work in High-A Rome. Minter was 5-3 with a 2.95 earned-run average in 25 games before the injury.

