Treutlen coach Alan Shurling brought it on himself.

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“They say in a small town that everybody knows who the football coach is,” he told AJC Varsity last week. “Now I can’t go out without being stopped by somebody wanting to talk about football.”

In his third season in Soperton, Treutlen has its best football team in decades.

Shurling’s Vikings defeated Wheeler County 35-6 in the Class A first round last week, beating a team the Maxwell Ratings favored by 4 points.

It was Treutlen’s first postseason victory since 1991 and its first state-playoff victory in program history, which dates to 1957. The victory avenged a 28-16 loss to Wheeler County on Oct. 8.