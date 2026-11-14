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AJC Varsity

Complete list of second-round matchups for the 2026 GHSA football playoffs

The majority of Class 4A games are being played Saturday, which will determine the remaining matchups.
Peachtree Ridge quarterback Trae Macon (left) breaks a tackle against Hillgrove defensive back Wyatt Ripley before scoring a touchdown during the second half in the first round of the GHSA Class 7A state playoffs at Peachtree Ridge High School, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Suwanee, Ga. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)
Peachtree Ridge quarterback Trae Macon (left) breaks a tackle against Hillgrove defensive back Wyatt Ripley before scoring a touchdown during the second half in the first round of the GHSA Class 7A state playoffs at Peachtree Ridge High School, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Suwanee, Ga. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)
Chip Saye
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With the first round of the 2026 GHSA football playoffs mostly complete, with the exception of most 4A games being played Saturday, here’s a look at the next round in the bracket.

Below is the full list of every second-round matchup. They are listed in bracket order: top left, bottom left, top right, bottom right.

The number ahead of the teams in parentheses is their Post Season Ranking seed, not their AJC Varsity ranking.

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Class 7A

  • (17) East Coweta at (1) Valdosta
  • (25) Archer at (9) Buford
  • (12) Grayson at (5) Lowndes
  • (20) Richmond Hill at (4) Brookwood
  • (14) Parkview at (3) Carrollton
  • (11) Westlake at (6) North Gwinnett
  • (10) McEachern at (7) Colquitt County
  • (15) Peachtree Ridge at (2) Newton

Class 6A

  • (17) Roswell at (1) Thomas County Central
  • (9) Clarke Central at (8) Creekside
  • (12) Bradwell Institute at (5) East Paulding
  • (20) Newnan at (4) Coffee
  • (14) Gainesville at (3) Jackson County
  • (22) New Manchester at (6) Milton
  • (23) Woodward Academy at (7) Sequoyah
  • (15) Kell at (2) Lee County
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Class 5A

  • (17) Lithonia at (1) Blessed Trinity
  • (25) Centennial at (9) Marist
  • (12) LaGrange at (5) Tucker
  • (13) Ware County at (4) Dalton
  • (14) Richmond Academy at (3) North Oconee
  • (11) Benedictine at (6) Jefferson
  • (10) Central (Carrollton) at (7) Cass
  • (15) Stockbridge at (2) Cartersville

Class 4A

To be determined

Class 3A

  • (16) Lamar County at (1) Appling County
  • (9) Hapeville Charter at (8) Pierce County
  • (12) Lumpkin County at (5) Columbia
  • (13) Callaway at (4) Rockmart
  • (14) Stephens County at (3) Hart County
  • (27) North Murray at (11) Northeast
  • (10) Hephzibah at (7) KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
  • (15) Carver (Columbus) at (2) Toombs County

Class 2A

  • (17) Cook at (1) Heard County
  • (9) Fitzgerald at (8) Social Circle
  • (12) Laney at (5) Jeff Davis
  • (13) Swainsboro at (4) Dublin
  • (19) Pepperell at (3) Bleckley County
  • (22) ACE Charter at (6) Bremen
  • (10) Model at (7) Commerce
  • (18) Dodge County at (2) Thomasville
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Class A

  • (17) Treutlen at (1) Lincoln County
  • (9) Mitchell County at (8) Trion
  • (12) Charlton County at (5) Bowdon
  • (13) Schley County at (4) Randolph-Clay
  • (14) Warren County at (3) Taylor County
  • (11) Emanuel County Institute at (6) Washington-Wilkes
  • (10) Portal at (7) Macon County
  • (15) Clinch County at (2) Johnson County

Class 4A-2A Private

  • (17) Darlington at (1) Prince Avenue Christian
  • (9) Calvary Day at (8) Greater Atlanta Christian
  • (21) Savannah Christian at (5) Mount Vernon
  • (13) North Cobb Christian at (4) Lovett
  • (14) King’s Ridge Christian at (3) Aquinas
  • (11) Christian Heritage at (6) Wesleyan
  • (10) Whitefield Academy at (7) Fellowship Christian
  • (18) Hebron Christian at (2) Holy Innocents’