Peachtree Ridge quarterback Trae Macon (left) breaks a tackle against Hillgrove defensive back Wyatt Ripley before scoring a touchdown during the second half in the first round of the GHSA Class 7A state playoffs at Peachtree Ridge High School, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Suwanee, Ga. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

The majority of Class 4A games are being played Saturday, which will determine the remaining matchups.

The majority of Class 4A games are being played Saturday, which will determine the remaining matchups.

With the first round of the 2026 GHSA football playoffs mostly complete, with the exception of most 4A games being played Saturday, here’s a look at the next round in the bracket.

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Below is the full list of every second-round matchup. They are listed in bracket order: top left, bottom left, top right, bottom right.

The number ahead of the teams in parentheses is their Post Season Ranking seed, not their AJC Varsity ranking.

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Class 7A