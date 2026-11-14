With the first round of the 2026 GHSA football playoffs mostly complete, with the exception of most 4A games being played Saturday, here’s a look at the next round in the bracket.
Below is the full list of every second-round matchup. They are listed in bracket order: top left, bottom left, top right, bottom right.
The number ahead of the teams in parentheses is their Post Season Ranking seed, not their AJC Varsity ranking.
Class 7A
- (17) East Coweta at (1) Valdosta
- (25) Archer at (9) Buford
- (12) Grayson at (5) Lowndes
- (20) Richmond Hill at (4) Brookwood
- (14) Parkview at (3) Carrollton
- (11) Westlake at (6) North Gwinnett
- (10) McEachern at (7) Colquitt County
- (15) Peachtree Ridge at (2) Newton