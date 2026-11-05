Newton is Class 7A’s third-ranked team, and its 9-0 record represents the best start in program history. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)

GHSA executive director confirms report of allegations, stresses ‘most of them turn out to be nothing.’ Bylaw prevents GHSA from settling case until after season is complete.

GHSA executive director confirms report of allegations, stresses ‘most of them turn out to be nothing.’ Bylaw prevents GHSA from settling case until after season is complete.

The GHSA has received a report alleging an ineligible player on Newton’s football team but won’t complete an investigation or make a ruling until after the playoffs, per GHSA bylaws, executive director Tim Scott said Thursday.

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Newton is Class 7A’s third-ranked team, and its 9-0 record represents the best start in program history.

Teams found to be using an ineligible player must forfeit all games in which the player participates.

In the past 10 years, the GHSA has forced five football teams to forfeit at least six games, most including playoff victories, after the season was over.

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Scott stressed that allegations are common and don’t usually end in penalties.