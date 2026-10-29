The GHSA football playoff brackets will be set after all regular season games wrap up the weekend of Nov. 6.
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In 2025, the GHSA published the Post Season Rankings-seeded brackets (Class A Div. 1, Class 2A, Class 3A and private) on the Sunday evening following the final games.
The GHSA’s published PSR standings are only reflective of PSR totals based on scores reported by athletic directors. As of Oct. 27, 82 teams had incorrect records, leading to incorrect PSR totals for 401 teams.
AJC Varsity, in partnership with the Maxwell Ratings, has published weekly updates on PSR standings and projected finish. The latest can be found here.
For those who would like to print out a blank bracket ahead of the bracket announcement, AJC Varsity has provided an open option for readers that can be downloaded here.
Once seeding is finalized and announced, the brackets will be updated with matchups in all eight classifications.
The GHSA football state finals are set for a two-day slate this year, condensing from the previous three-day affair at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The change comes as a result of moving flag football championships to its own day (Dec. 8) rather than being scheduled in the mornings before the tackle football finals.
2026 GHSA football championships schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 15