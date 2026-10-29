Thomas County Central linebacker Omari Stephenson kisses the Yellow Jackets' Class 5A championship trophy Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

The regular season ends the weekend of Nov. 6.

The regular season ends the weekend of Nov. 6.

The GHSA football playoff brackets will be set after all regular season games wrap up the weekend of Nov. 6.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

In 2025, the GHSA published the Post Season Rankings-seeded brackets (Class A Div. 1, Class 2A, Class 3A and private) on the Sunday evening following the final games.

The GHSA’s published PSR standings are only reflective of PSR totals based on scores reported by athletic directors. As of Oct. 27, 82 teams had incorrect records, leading to incorrect PSR totals for 401 teams.

AJC Varsity, in partnership with the Maxwell Ratings, has published weekly updates on PSR standings and projected finish. The latest can be found here.