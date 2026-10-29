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AJC Varsity

2026 GHSA football printable bracket, when PSR seeding will be finalized

The regular season ends the weekend of Nov. 6.
Thomas County Central linebacker Omari Stephenson kisses the Yellow Jackets' Class 5A championship trophy Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Thomas County Central linebacker Omari Stephenson kisses the Yellow Jackets' Class 5A championship trophy Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Caitlyn Stroh-Page
By

The GHSA football playoff brackets will be set after all regular season games wrap up the weekend of Nov. 6.

In 2025, the GHSA published the Post Season Rankings-seeded brackets (Class A Div. 1, Class 2A, Class 3A and private) on the Sunday evening following the final games.

The GHSA’s published PSR standings are only reflective of PSR totals based on scores reported by athletic directors. As of Oct. 27, 82 teams had incorrect records, leading to incorrect PSR totals for 401 teams.

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AJC Varsity, in partnership with the Maxwell Ratings, has published weekly updates on PSR standings and projected finish. The latest can be found here.

For those who would like to print out a blank bracket ahead of the bracket announcement, AJC Varsity has provided an open option for readers that can be downloaded here.

A blank 2026 GHSA football bracket.
A blank 2026 GHSA football bracket.

Once seeding is finalized and announced, the brackets will be updated with matchups in all eight classifications.

The GHSA football state finals are set for a two-day slate this year, condensing from the previous three-day affair at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

  • 10:30 a.m. — Class A
  • 1:30 p.m. — Private
  • 5 p.m. — Class 4A
  • 8 p.m. — Class 6A

Wednesday, Dec. 16

  • 10:30 a.m. — Class 2A
  • 1:30 p.m. — Class 3A
  • 5 p.m. — Class 5A
  • 8 p.m. — Class 7A