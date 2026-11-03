Atlanta Falcons How the NFC South stands entering Week 9: Falcons still squarely in the mix Division ‘up for anybody,’ Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. says. Share Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski walks on the sideline during the first half against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

By Daniel Flick 1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons had a chance to seize control of the NFC South entering the season’s halfway point. Then, Tampa Bay rained on their parade. Literally. In wet, windy conditions — an understatement to the violence and disruption caused by the weather — the Falcons suffered a 16-0 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. One positive? The NFC South hardly seems to punish losses. Related Story Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. struggles through tough Tampa homecoming November 2, 2026 The lone division in the NFL without a single team above .500, let alone at it, the NFC South remains wide open. And Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. hung on to that as a bright spot after the team’s Week 8 defeat.

“It’s too early — it’s still up for anybody (to claim),” Penix said of the division. “We’ve just got to keep playing our brand of football.” Entering Week 9, here’s a look around the NFC South. Standings Carolina Panthers (3-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) Atlanta Falcons (3-5) New Orleans Saints (2-5)

Related Story ‘It hurts’: Defined by run game, Falcons’ identity falters at Buccaneers November 2, 2026 How each team fared in Week 8 Panthers Result: Lost, 27-19, to the Green Bay Packers

What it means: The Panthers have lost back-to-back games and haven’t looked particularly sharp on either side of the ball. They’re battling injuries and struggling with consistency. They’re a difficult team to gauge, but they’re still atop the division … for now.

Injury report: Carolina has several starters on injured reserve, including right tackle Taylor Moton, who will miss the rest of the season with a fractured fibula, and cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. The Panthers are also close to activating running back Jonathon Brooks and receiver Xavier Legette from IR, though that may not be until next week. What’s next: Vs. Denver Broncos (6-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Buccaneers Result: Win, 16-0, over the Falcons

What it means: The Buccaneers have earned the right to be considered NFC South front-runners. They’ve decisively beaten the Panthers and Falcons in back-to-back weeks with Baker Mayfield back in the fold, aided by a dominant run game and an opportunistic defense. Injury report: The conditions made it moot, but the Buccaneers played without leading receiver Emeka Egbuka against the Falcons. They also lost standout edge rusher YaYa Diaby to a Grade 2 MCL strain, and he’ll miss time. On a brighter note, Tampa Bay welcomed back right tackle Luke Goedeke and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. against the Falcons.

What’s next: At Chicago Bears (6-2) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday inside Soldier Field. Related Story 5 final thoughts from Falcons’ loss to Bucs; Penix has uncharacteristic day November 3, 2026 Falcons Result: Loss, 16-0, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers What it means: The Falcons still can’t find consistency — in their results, in their performance and, most worrisome, in their identity. Their run game is struggling. So, too, their run defense. Michael Penix Jr. threw four interceptions against the Buccaneers in a wet, rainy conditions. The Falcons need to elevate in a variety of areas.

Injury report: The Falcons have played without running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) for the past two weeks. They’re down receiver Zachariah Branch and Samson Ebukam this week because of hamstring injuries. What’s next: Vs. Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.