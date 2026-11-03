How the NFC South stands entering Week 9: Falcons still squarely in the mix

The lone division in the NFL without a single team above .500, let alone at it, the NFC South remains wide open. And Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. hung on to that as a bright spot after the team’s Week 8 defeat.
“It’s too early — it’s still up for anybody (to claim),” Penix said of the division. “We’ve just got to keep playing our brand of football.”
Entering Week 9, here’s a look around the NFC South.
What it means: The Panthers have lost back-to-back games and haven’t looked particularly sharp on either side of the ball. They’re battling injuries and struggling with consistency. They’re a difficult team to gauge, but they’re still atop the division … for now.
Injury report: Carolina has several starters on injured reserve, including right tackle Taylor Moton, who will miss the rest of the season with a fractured fibula, and cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. The Panthers are also close to activating running back Jonathon Brooks and receiver Xavier Legette from IR, though that may not be until next week.
What’s next: Vs. Denver Broncos (6-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
Buccaneers
Result: Win, 16-0, over the Falcons
What it means: The Buccaneers have earned the right to be considered NFC South front-runners. They’ve decisively beaten the Panthers and Falcons in back-to-back weeks with Baker Mayfield back in the fold, aided by a dominant run game and an opportunistic defense.
Injury report: The conditions made it moot, but the Buccaneers played without leading receiver Emeka Egbuka against the Falcons. They also lost standout edge rusher YaYa Diaby to a Grade 2 MCL strain, and he’ll miss time. On a brighter note, Tampa Bay welcomed back right tackle Luke Goedeke and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. against the Falcons.
What’s next: At Chicago Bears (6-2) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday inside Soldier Field.
What it means: The Falcons still can’t find consistency — in their results, in their performance and, most worrisome, in their identity. Their run game is struggling. So, too, their run defense. Michael Penix Jr. threw four interceptions against the Buccaneers in a wet, rainy conditions. The Falcons need to elevate in a variety of areas.
Injury report: The Falcons have played without running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) for the past two weeks. They’re down receiver Zachariah Branch and Samson Ebukam this week because of hamstring injuries.
What’s next: Vs. Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Saints
Result: Bye week
What it means: New Orleans had a week off at an ideal time, having lost four of their last five games. The chance to breathe, regroup and get healthy should serve the Saints well. They also fired run-game coordinator T.J. Paganetti with hopes of sparking a stronger rushing attack. The Saints have a hole to dig themselves from, but given the nature of the division, they won’t have to put their shovel too deep.
Injury report: The Saints endured an injury-riddled first seven games, but they could get back first-round rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson, running back Travis Etienne Jr. and left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. in the not-too-distant future.
What’s next: Vs. Cleveland Browns (5-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome.