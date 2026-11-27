12 girls basketball players to look out for in the 2026-2027 season
The group includes several players who have signed with Power 4 programs.
AJC
By Carter Braun for the AJC
With the girls basketball season underway, here are 12 standout players to watch.
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The dozen players represent some of the top talent across Georgia, with several coming off all-state seasons. Creekside’s C’India “CeCe” Dennis is among the players to watch as she returns from an injury that sidelined her nearly all of last season. River Ridge’s Finley Parker earned Class 5A Player of the Year honors, while Monroe’s Kie’Aundria “KJ” Acree, Starr’s Mill’s Lindsey Kopacek and Wilcox County’s Tyliah Benjamin also return after earning all-state recognition. The group includes several players who have signed with Power 4 programs, including Dennis (Auburn), Parker (Indiana) and Acree (Texas A&M).
Acree possesses a resume few players in Georgia can top entering the 2026-27 season. The 6-foot-1 senior forward averaged 30.6 points, 12 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game last season, leading the state in scoring while earning Class 3A Player of the Year honors. Acree became Dougherty County’s all-time leading scorer. The Texas A&M signee will look to cap her high school career by leading Monroe to its first state championship in program history.
Tyliah Benjamin, Wilcox County
Benjamin has been the centerpiece of one of Georgia’s most successful girls basketball programs over the past two seasons. The 6-foot Wilcox County senior averaged 11.9 points and 13.6 rebounds per game last season, earning her second consecutive Class A Division II Player of the Year award. Benjamin recorded 20 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in the Patriots’ state championship victory over Washington-Wilkes, helping Wilcox County secure its second straight title.
Aubriyana Camp, Dalton
Camp has established herself as one of the most productive guards in Georgia. The 5-foot-6 Dalton senior earned first-team all-state recognition in Class 4A while surpassing 2,000 career points. A sharp perimeter shooter with the ability to create her own offense and make plays defensively, Camp has signed with Augusta University. She’ll look to lead Dalton once again as she closes out an impressive high school career.
C’India (CeCe) Dennis, Creekside
Dennis is one of the state’s top point guard prospects after establishing herself as a standout at Creekside. The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 20.9 points, six rebounds, six assists and 3.8 steals during her sophomore season before tearing her ACL in the second game of last season. She scored 73 points in her first two games before the injury. The 4-star prospect signed with Auburn and will look to make an impact during her return in her senior season.
David wasted little time showing that her freshman season was no fluke. The 5-foot-11 Oconee County guard opened her sophomore campaign with a 40-point performance, adding to the expectations surrounding one of Georgia’s brightest young talents. David set Oconee County’s single-season scoring record with 727 points as a freshman, earning a spot on Sandy Spiel’s 4A all-state preseason honors.
Leah DeWitt, Marietta
DeWitt averaged 22.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game last season, earning first-team all-state honors in Class 6A. The 5-foot-9 Marietta junior is rated as the No. 36 overall recruit in the 2028 class. She has already attracted offers from several high-major programs, including the University of Georgia.
Morgan Landrum, North Paulding
Morgan Landrum enters her senior season as one of Georgia’s top returning forwards after helping North Paulding capture its first state championship in program history. The 6-foot senior was named MVP of the state title game after recording 17 points and 21 rebounds in the Wolfpack’s 64-58 victory over Grayson. Landrum was recognized as a second-team all-state player in Class 6A and signed to play at Wofford next year.
Lindsey Kopacek, Starr’s Mill
Kopacek has established herself as one of the most dominant interior players in Georgia. The Starr’s Mill senior averaged 19.5 points and 15.4 rebounds per game last season, earning first-team all-state honors in Class 4A. Standing at 6-foot-2, Kopacek eclipsed over 1,000 career points and rebounds last season. She signed with Tennessee Tech on Nov. 12.
Carib Morris, South Forsyth
Morris wasted little time establishing herself as one of Georgia’s premier young basketball talents. The 6-foot-2 sophomore averaged 27.7 points per game as a freshman, leading all Class 6A players in scoring while earning first-team all-state honors last season. The “Pink Mamba” is listed as the No. 3 player in the 2029 class by ESPN, and already holds more than 30 Division I offers, including schools such as LSU, Florida and Georgia.
Finley Parker, River Ridge
Parker made her mark as one of the most impactful players in the state last season winning Class 5A Player of the Year last season. The 6-foot-3 power forward averaged 19.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game during her junior campaign, leading River Ridge to a state semifinals appearance. Parker’s three-level scoring ability poses a problem for opposing defenses throughout the state. The 4-star has signed with Indiana.
Morghan Reckley, Sandy Creek
Reckley averaged 23.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 4.7 steals per game as a sophomore, which earned her first-team all-state honors in Class 3A. The 5-foot-7 point guard is rated as a top-5 player nationally in the 2028 SportsCenter Next rankings. She has already received offers from programs such as South Carolina, USC and North Carolina.
Robbins brings an impressive combination of athleticism, defensive intensity and offensive versatility to a Hebron team that saw four all-state seniors depart. The 5-foot-8 senior guard is one of the most disruptive perimeter defenders in Georgia, using her quickness and length to pressure opposing ball handlers and create transition opportunities. The Jacksonville State signee will look to continue Hebron’s recent success.