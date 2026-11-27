AJC Varsity 12 girls basketball players to look out for in the 2026-2027 season The group includes several players who have signed with Power 4 programs. Share Hebron Christian’s Michel Robbins (front, center) celebrates as time expires during their 46-42 win against Holy Innocents’ in the Class 3A-A private girls GHSA state championship at the Macon Coliseum on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Macon, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

AJC By Carter Braun for the AJC 58 minutes ago

With the girls basketball season underway, here are 12 standout players to watch. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? The dozen players represent some of the top talent across Georgia, with several coming off all-state seasons. Creekside’s C’India “CeCe” Dennis is among the players to watch as she returns from an injury that sidelined her nearly all of last season. River Ridge’s Finley Parker earned Class 5A Player of the Year honors, while Monroe’s Kie’Aundria “KJ” Acree, Starr’s Mill’s Lindsey Kopacek and Wilcox County’s Tyliah Benjamin also return after earning all-state recognition. The group includes several players who have signed with Power 4 programs, including Dennis (Auburn), Parker (Indiana) and Acree (Texas A&M).

Related Story 2025-26 AJC Varsity high school girls basketball all-state teams April 6, 2026 Kie’Aundria (KJ) Acree, Monroe Acree possesses a resume few players in Georgia can top entering the 2026-27 season. The 6-foot-1 senior forward averaged 30.6 points, 12 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game last season, leading the state in scoring while earning Class 3A Player of the Year honors. Acree became Dougherty County’s all-time leading scorer. The Texas A&M signee will look to cap her high school career by leading Monroe to its first state championship in program history. Tyliah Benjamin, Wilcox County Wilcox County center Tyliah Benjamin attempts a shot against Washington-Wilkes during the first half of the Class A Division 2 girls GHSA state championship at the Macon Coliseum, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Macon, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC) Benjamin has been the centerpiece of one of Georgia’s most successful girls basketball programs over the past two seasons. The 6-foot Wilcox County senior averaged 11.9 points and 13.6 rebounds per game last season, earning her second consecutive Class A Division II Player of the Year award. Benjamin recorded 20 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in the Patriots’ state championship victory over Washington-Wilkes, helping Wilcox County secure its second straight title. Aubriyana Camp, Dalton Camp has established herself as one of the most productive guards in Georgia. The 5-foot-6 Dalton senior earned first-team all-state recognition in Class 4A while surpassing 2,000 career points. A sharp perimeter shooter with the ability to create her own offense and make plays defensively, Camp has signed with Augusta University. She’ll look to lead Dalton once again as she closes out an impressive high school career.

C’India (CeCe) Dennis, Creekside Dennis is one of the state’s top point guard prospects after establishing herself as a standout at Creekside. The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 20.9 points, six rebounds, six assists and 3.8 steals during her sophomore season before tearing her ACL in the second game of last season. She scored 73 points in her first two games before the injury. The 4-star prospect signed with Auburn and will look to make an impact during her return in her senior season.

Related Story Loss of all-state guard doesn’t derail hopes for Creekside girls February 26, 2026 Ella David, Oconee County David wasted little time showing that her freshman season was no fluke. The 5-foot-11 Oconee County guard opened her sophomore campaign with a 40-point performance, adding to the expectations surrounding one of Georgia’s brightest young talents. David set Oconee County’s single-season scoring record with 727 points as a freshman, earning a spot on Sandy Spiel’s 4A all-state preseason honors. Leah DeWitt, Marietta DeWitt averaged 22.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game last season, earning first-team all-state honors in Class 6A. The 5-foot-9 Marietta junior is rated as the No. 36 overall recruit in the 2028 class. She has already attracted offers from several high-major programs, including the University of Georgia. Morgan Landrum, North Paulding North Paulding's Morgan Landrum reacts to a referee's call during the first half of a GHSA Class 6A semifinal game Saturday, March 7, 2026 at the Georgia State Convocation Center. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC) Morgan Landrum enters her senior season as one of Georgia’s top returning forwards after helping North Paulding capture its first state championship in program history. The 6-foot senior was named MVP of the state title game after recording 17 points and 21 rebounds in the Wolfpack’s 64-58 victory over Grayson. Landrum was recognized as a second-team all-state player in Class 6A and signed to play at Wofford next year. Lindsey Kopacek, Starr’s Mill Kopacek has established herself as one of the most dominant interior players in Georgia. The Starr’s Mill senior averaged 19.5 points and 15.4 rebounds per game last season, earning first-team all-state honors in Class 4A. Standing at 6-foot-2, Kopacek eclipsed over 1,000 career points and rebounds last season. She signed with Tennessee Tech on Nov. 12.