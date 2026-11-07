3 hours ago
Rod Beard
Going international
If you haven't already, check out the postcards from AJC writers Ken Sugiura, who are bringing you latest from Madrid:
* Tim Hortons! Taco Bell! A cat!
* My grand tour of fabled Bernabéu Stadium
Despite lackluster play, Atlanta can move closer to .500 with an international win.
While the Falcons have struggled to find a groove in the past few weeks, they still find themselves in position to win the NFC South.
At 3-5, they’re still in the race, and a win against the Bengals in Madrid will do a lot for their chances.
Here is some pregame reading to get you caught up:
If you haven't already, check out the postcards from AJC writers Ken Sugiura, who are bringing you latest from Madrid:
* Tim Hortons! Taco Bell! A cat!
* My grand tour of fabled Bernabéu Stadium