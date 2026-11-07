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Live UpdatesNovember 7, 2026, 8:48 AM

Updates for Sunday morning’s Falcons-Bengals matchup in Madrid

Despite lackluster play, Atlanta can move closer to .500 with an international win.

Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, where the Falcons will play the Bengals on Sunday. (Ken Sugiura/AJC)
Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, where the Falcons will play the Bengals on Sunday. (Ken Sugiura/AJC)

While the Falcons have struggled to find a groove in the past few weeks, they still find themselves in position to win the NFC South.

At 3-5, they’re still in the race, and a win against the Bengals in Madrid will do a lot for their chances.

Here is some pregame reading to get you caught up: