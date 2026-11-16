PLAYOFF PREVIEWS A look at Class 5A, 4A matchups for Round 2 of high school football playoffs Cartersville is making its 15th straight second-round appearance and is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the fifth straight time. Share Cartersville's Madoxx Davis, left, dives over Hiram's Dorian Robinson for first half touchdown during a high school football game between Hiram and Cartersville, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, in Hiram, GA. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb Updated 32 minutes ago

Class 5A Lithonia at Blessed Trinity Seeding: Lithonia (7-4) is the No. 17 seed. Blessed Trinity (11-0) is the No. 1 seed. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Rankings: Lithonia is unranked. Blessed Trinity is ranked No. 2. Coaches: Kevin Barnes (23-11 in three seasons at Lithonia); Ed Dudley (38-10 in four seasons at Blessed Trinity, 250-130 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Lithonia is making its second straight second-round appearance. Lithonia is 1-0 all-time in the second round. Blessed Trinity is making its fourth straight second-round appearance and trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2024. Blessed Trinity is 10-4 all-time in the second round.

Lithonia in the first round: Beat Jones County 34-24. Lithonia scored the clinching touchdown on freshman Achilles Buchanan’s 6-yard run with about a minute left. Buchanan rushed for 175 yards on 21 carries and caught a TD pass. Kevontay Thomas had three sacks. Blessed Trinity in the first round: Beat M.L. King 41-14. MJ Craft rushed for 116 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. Blessed Trinity intercepted three passes.

Common opponents: Both played M.L. King: Lithonia won 37-8; Blessed Trinity won 41-14. Score vs. schedule: Lithonia’s average score is 25-18 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Blessed Trinity’s average score is 40-14 against the 24th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.

Distance: 27 linear miles (seventh-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Blessed Trinity 28, Lithonia 14 Related Story Complete list of second-round matchups for the 2026 GHSA football playoffs November 15, 2026 Stockbridge at Cartersville Seeding: Stockbridge (9-2) is the No. 15 seed. Cartersville (11-0) is the No. 2 seed. Rankings: Stockbridge is unranked. Cartersville is ranked No. 1. Coaches: Kendrick Callier (17-15 in three seasons at Stockbridge); Conor Foster (94-9 in eight seasons at Cartersville)

Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Stockbridge is making its first second-round appearance since 2023, also the last time it made the quarterfinals. Stockbridge is 9-1 all-time in the second round. Cartersville is making its 15th straight second-round appearance. Cartersville is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the fifth straight time. Cartersville is 15-8 all-time in the second round.

Stockbridge in the first round: Beat Flowery Branch 42-37. Stockbridge blew a 29-7 lead, then scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes to rally from a 37-29 deficit. Dominic Tucker threw a 12-yard pass to Mason Freeman with 25 seconds left for the winning score. Tucker rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and was 8-of-11 passing for 69 yards. Cartersville in the first round: Beat Perry 42-3. Harris Turner passed for 213 yards and three touchdowns. Madoxx Davis, a 5-star prospect, had seven receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Common opponents: None.

Score vs. schedule: Stockbridge’s average score is 41-18 against the 50th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Cartersville’s average score is 53-5 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Distance: 54 linear miles (17th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Cartersville 44, Stockbridge 7 Central (Carrollton) at Cass Seeding: Central (8-3) is the No. 10 seed. Cass (9-2) is the No. 7 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Umbrah Brown (41-8 in four seasons at Central, 47-13 overall); Steve Gates (47-33 in seven seasons at Cass) Last meeting/series: Cass won 34-7 in 2007. Cass leads the series 7-5. This is their first playoff meeting. Playoff history: Central is making its fifth straight second-round appearance. Central is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight time. Central is 3-5 all-time in the second round. Cass is making its second straight second-round appearance. Cass is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Cass is 1-2 all-time in the second round.

Central in the first round: Beat Jonesboro 49-12. Jacez Walton rushed for 183 yards and four touchdowns and had 24 receiving yards. JR Harris, Class 5A’s leading passer, threw for 245 yards. Cass in the first round: Beat Villa Rica 28-7. Kalil Charles rushed for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Cass forced five turnovers. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Central’s average score is 47-28 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Cass’ average score is 29-23 against the 16th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Distance: 53 linear miles (16th-closest among 64 second-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Central 30, Cass 21 (the ratings favor the lower seed)

Ware County at Dalton Seeding: Ware County (9-2) is the No. 13 seed. Dalton (9-2) is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: Ware County is ranked No. 7. Dalton is unranked. Coaches: Jason Strickland (73-23 in eight seasons at Ware County, 172-62-1 overall); Chris Prewett (12-10 in two seasons at Dalton, 62-23 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Ware County is making its 20th straight second-round appearance. Ware County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since winning Class 5A in 2022. Ware County is 10-12 all-time in the second round. Dalton is making its first second-round appearance since 2023. Dalton is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016. Dalton is 5-5 all-time in the second round.

Ware County in the first round: Beat Cedartown 45-0. Ware County rushed for 318 yards and five touchdowns with no rusher higher than freshman Mekhi Porter’s 92 yards. Dalton in the first round: Beat Griffin 52-19. Caine Woods passed for 345 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 100 yards and four touchdowns. Common opponents: Both played Cedartown: Ware County won 45-0; Dalton lost 43-41. Score vs. schedule: Ware County’s average score is 32-10 against the 29th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Dalton’s average score is 43-22 against the ninth-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Distance: 290 linear miles (64th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Dalton 22, Ware County 21 Benedictine at Jefferson Seeding: Benedictine (9-2) is the No. 11 seed. Jefferson (9-2) is the No. 6 seed. Rankings: Benedictine is ranked No. 9. Jefferson is ranked No. 4. Coaches: Danny Britt (172-39 in 16 seasons at Benedictine, 204-61 overall); Travis Noland (54-12 in five seasons at Jefferson, 238-99 overall) Last meeting/series: Jefferson won 42-35 in the 2020 Class 4A semifinals in their only previous meeting. Playoff history: Benedictine is making its 15th straight second-round appearance. Benedictine is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the seventh straight time. Benedictine is 13-2 all-time in the second round. Jefferson is making its fourth straight second-round appearance. Jefferson is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the fourth straight time. Jefferson is 10-5 all-time in the second round.

Benedictine in the first round: Beat Whitewater 35-10. Stanley Smart Jr., a Virginia Tech commit, scored on runs of 52 and 54 yards and rushed for 147 yards. Jefferson in the first round: Beat Warner Robins 28-14. Jefferson rushed for 315 yards with Max Brown leading the way with 120. Jacob Berardinelli rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown, caught a 10-yard TD pass and had six tackles. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Benedictine’s average score is 39-24 against the 31st-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Jefferson’s average score is 32-10 against the 23rd-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Distance: 205 linear miles (54th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Jefferson 26, Benedictine 20 Centennial at Marist Seeding: Centennial (7-4) is the No. 25 seed. Marist (9-2) is the No. 9 seed. Rankings: Centennial is unranked. Marist is ranked No. 3. Coaches: Adam Miller (22-22 in four seasons at Centennial, 27-38 overall); Alan Chadwick (466-85 in 42 seasons at Marist) Last meeting/series: Marist won 50-14 on Oct. 30 in their only previous meeting. Playoff history: Centennial is making its second straight second-round appearance. Centennial is 0-4 all-time in the second round. Marist is making its 10th straight second-round appearance. Marist is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the 10th straight time. Marist is 23-4 all-time in the second round.

Centennial in the first round: Beat Mays 17-10 as an 18-point underdog. Lawrence Levine rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Octavius Hawkins had four tackles for loss and two sacks. Centennial held Mays to 69 rushing yards and ran out the final four minutes of the game, keeping the ball on the ground. Marist in the first round: Beat Cambridge 37-7. Marist rushed for 308 yards, getting 121 from Bobby Harpring, who was 3-of-3 passing for 94 yards, and 131 from William Euart. Jack Weeks had 16 tackles. Common opponents: Both played Cambridge: Centennial lost 28-22; Marist won 38-14 and 37-7. Blessed Trinity: Centennial lost 41-2; Marist lost 17-14. St. Pius X: Centennial won 20-14, Marist won 31-0. Sprayberry: Centennial won 38-28; Marist won 35-0. Chattahoochee: Centennial won 41-34; Marist won 49-20. Score vs. schedule: Centennial’s average score is 27-27 against the 26th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Marist’s average score is 36-9 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Distance: 8 linear miles (closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Marist 34, Centennial 6 Related Story Centennial coach explains how team has won 1st-round upsets 2 years in a row November 16, 2026 Richmond Academy at North Oconee Seeding: Richmond Academy (9-2) is the No. 14 seed. North Oconee (9-2) is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: Richmond Academy is unranked. North Oconee is ranked No. 5. Coaches: Keenan Grissett (20-22 in four seasons at Richmond Academy); Tyler Aurandt (96-29 in 10 seasons at North Oconee) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Richmond Academy is making its first second-round appearance since 2020. Richmond Academy is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 1976. Richmond Academy is 0-2 all-time in the second round (or since the GHSA expanded the playoffs to 32-team brackets in 1996). North Oconee is making its ninth straight second-round appearance. North Oconee is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the sixth straight time. North Oconee is 6-7 all-time in the second round.

Richmond Academy in the first round: Beat Statesboro 49-34. Richmond Academy opened up a 34-14 lead in the third quarter after leading only 13-7 at halftime. Carson Hand was 12-of-13 passing for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Vincent Carter rushed for 168 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. North Oconee in the first round: Beat Dutchtown 59-6. North Oconee led 35-0 at halftime, forced two turnovers and held Dutchtown to 198 yards. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Richmond Academy’s average score is 38-22 against the 42nd-hardest schedule in Class 5A. North Oconee’s average score is 38-12 against the 19th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Distance: 92 linear miles (29th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: North Oconee 28, Richmond Academy 19 LaGrange at Tucker Seeding: LaGrange (9-2) is the No. 12 seed. Tucker (10-1) is the No. 5 seed. Rankings: LaGrange is ranked No. 6. Tucker is ranked No. 8. Coaches: Matt Napier (64-22 in seven seasons at LaGrange); Wayne Jones (33-22 in five seasons at Tucker) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: LaGrange is making its fourth straight second-round appearance. LaGrange is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the third straight time. LaGrange is 8-7 all-time in the second round. Tucker is making its first second-round appearance since 2017, also the last time it made the quarterfinals. Tucker is 13-3 all-time in the second round.

LaGrange in the first round: Beat Ola 27-21. LaGrange led 20-0 at halftime and 27-7 in the fourth quarter but had to recover Ola’s onside kick in the final two minutes to clinch the victory. Peyton Davis rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns and caught five passes for 67 yards. Cason McGill passed for 237 yards. LaGrange lost to Ola 26-16 on Sept. 3. Tucker in the first round: Beat Southwest DeKalb 21-17. Tucker trailed 17-7 at halftime, rallied for a 21-17 lead by the fourth quarter and clinched the game when Jamare Tolliver forced a fumble at the Tucker 25 in the final minute. Champ Tillman rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries. Two-way starting lineman Jajuan Graham had two tackles for loss and a sack. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: LaGrange’s average score is 34-14 against the 14th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Tucker’s average score is 33-11 against the 32nd-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Distance: 68 linear miles (23rd-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Tucker 21, LaGrange 21 Class 4A Douglass at Baldwin Seeding: Douglass (9-2) is the No. 9 seed. Baldwin (8-3) is the No. 8 seed. Rankings: Douglass is ranked No. 6. Baldwin is unranked. Coaches: Stanley Pritchett (36-32 in six seasons at Douglass, 101-101 overall); Kevin Patterson (19-14 in three seasons at Baldwin) Last meeting/series: Douglass won 34-10 in 1993. Douglass leads the series 2-0. This is their first playoff meeting. Playoff history: Douglass is making its third straight second-round appearance. Douglass is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight time. Douglass is 2-7 all-time in the second round. Baldwin is making its first second-round appearance since 2024. Baldwin is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018. Baldwin is 3-9 all-time in the second round.

Douglass in the first round: Beat Spalding 60-6. Douglass scored nine touchdowns on 34 offensive plays and set a school record for points in a playoff game. Jahlil Roderique was 7-of-9 passing for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Zalen Green had five receptions for 134 yards. John Amofah had three sacks and four tackles for loss. Baldwin in the first round: Beat Harlem 53-21. Baldwin had 525 total yards (300 rushing, 225 passing). Quarterback/free safety Kamden Patterson passed for 225 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown, had three tackles, broke up three passes and intercepted a pass. Tavares Hooks rushed for 133 yards. Justin Burton had 105 yards receiving. Common opponents: Both played Spalding: Douglass won 60-6; Baldwin won 30-25. Score vs. schedule: Douglass’ average score is 39-19 against the 13th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Baldwin’s average score is 36-30 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 85 linear miles (27th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Douglass 28, Baldwin 24 (the ratings favor the lower seed) Related Story ‘It hurts’: Warner Robins parts ways with football coach Shane Sams November 16, 2026 Northwest Whitfield at Cairo Seeding: Northwest Whitfield (9-2) is the No. 12 seed. Cairo (10-1) is the No. 5 seed. Rankings: Northwest Whitfield is unranked. Cairo is ranked No. 8. Coaches: Josh Robinson (111-63 in 16 seasons at Northwest Whitfield); David Coleman (42-16 in five seasons at Cairo) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Northwest Whitfield is making its first second-round appearance since 2021. Northwest Whitfield is 0-5 all-time in the second round. Cairo is making its second straight second-round appearance. Cairo is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight time. Cairo is 11-10 all-time in the second round.

Northwest Whitfield in the first round: Beat Oconee County 42-21. Northwest Whitfield trailed 14-7 at halftime and scored four unanswered third-quarter touchdowns that included Kyle Cummings’ 83-yard kickoff return and his 74-yard punt return. Cummings had nine receptions for 73 yards. Sebastian Johnson rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Cairo in the first round: Beat Bainbridge 39-7. Xiquavian Teal rushed for 147 yards. Bryce Puckett threw two TD passes to Bryian Duncan. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Northwest Whitfield’s average score is 36-19 against the 43rd-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Cairo’s average score is 44-12 against the 48th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 281 linear miles (63rd-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Cairo 28, Northwest Whitfield 20 Hampton at Dougherty Seeding: Hampton (8-3) is the No. 11 seed. Dougherty (10-1) is the No. 6 seed. Rankings: Hampton is unranked. Dougherty is ranked No. 7. Coaches: Chad Ashley (52-81 in 13 seasons at Hampton); Uyl Joyner (18-24 in four seasons at Dougherty) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Hampton is making its first second-round appearance. Hampton is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. Dougherty is making its first second-round appearance since 2022. Dougherty is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021. Dougherty is 5-2 all-time in the second round.

Hampton in the first round: Beat Woodland (Stockbridge) 48-20. Hampton got 100-yard rushing games from Thomas Griggs (115) and Caleb Singletary (101). Griggs, also an outside linebacker, had three sacks and two tackles for loss. Kamarui Dorsey scored four touchdowns, three on short runs and one on a 56-yard reception. The victory was Hampton’s first in the playoffs since starting football in 2014. Dougherty in the first round: Beat Gilmer 42-25. Micah Joyner was 11-of-12 passing for 218 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown. Eric Spann had four tackles for loss. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Hampton’s average score is 32-18 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Dougherty’s average score is 36-16 against the 51st-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 124 linear miles (39th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Hampton 24, Dougherty 22 (the ratings favor the lower seed) Mary Persons at Monroe Area Seeding: Mary Persons (7-4) is the No. 14 seed. Monroe Area (11-0) is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: Mary Persons is unranked. Monroe Area is ranked No. 3. Coaches: Brian Nelson (122-55 in 15 seasons at Mary Persons); Kevin Reach (87-30 in 10 seasons at Monroe Area, 133-66 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Mary Persons is making its first second-round appearance since 2023, also the last time it reached the quarterfinals. Mary Persons is 7-10 all-time in the second round. Monroe Area is making its second straight second-round appearance. Monroe Area is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Monroe Area is 4-5 all-time in the second round.

Mary Persons in the first round: Beat North Clayton 49-36. Mary Persons led 49-20 in the fourth quarter. Mary Persons rushed for 328 yards and passed for 113. CJ Banks rushed for 129 and three touchdowns and had six tackles and two tackles for loss. Monroe Area in the first round: Beat Shaw 27-14. Monroe Area led 10-7 at halftime and scored two third-quarter touchdowns to break away. Cooper Shumate, Class 4A’s leading rusher, passed for 129 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 147 yards on 28 carries. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Mary Persons’ average score is 35-23 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Monroe Area’s average score is 42-14 against the 32nd-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 56 linear miles (18th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Monroe Area 31, Mary Persons 21 West Laurens at Peach County Seeding: West Laurens (7-4) is the No. 16 seed. Peach County (11-0) is the No. 1 seed. Rankings: West Laurens is unranked. Peach County is ranked No. 2. Coaches: Kip Burdette (31-25 in five seasons at West Laurens); Marquis Westbrook (36-11 in four seasons at Peach County, 86-20 overall) Last meeting/series: West Laurens won 21-14 in 2011. Peach County leads the series 10-2. This is their first playoff meeting. Playoff history: West Laurens is making its second straight second-round appearance. West Laurens is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight time. West Laurens is 3-3 all-time in the second round. Peach County is making its third straight second-round appearance. Peach County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2024. Peach County is 16-8 all-time in the second round.

West Laurens in the first round: Beat Westover 28-13. West Laurens led 21-7 at halftime, and Westover didn’t threaten after cutting the lead to 21-13 in the fourth quarter. Justin Blash rushed for 145 yards on 12 carries, and cousin Jamari Blash had 10 solo tackles, broke up three passes and intercepted a pass. Peach County in the first round: Beat East Jackson 49-0. Deandre Stinson rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Peach County led 42-0 at halftime. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: West Laurens’ average score is 20-15 against the 16th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Peach County’s average score is 50-18 against the third-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 52 linear miles (15th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Peach County 42, West Laurens 0 North Hall at Sandy Creek Seeding: North Hall (9-2) is the No. 13 seed. Sandy Creek (11-0) is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: North Hall is ranked No. 9. Sandy Creek is ranked No. 1. Coaches: Sean Pender (40-17 in five seasons at North Hall, 168-109-1 overall); Darius Smiley (43-6 in four seasons at Sandy Creek, 69-42 overall) Last meeting/series: Sandy Creek won 49-0 in the first round of the 2015 Class 4A playoffs. The series is tied 1-1. Playoff history: North Hall is making its third straight second-round appearance. North Hall is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2024. North Hall is 5-6 all-time in the second round. Sandy Creek is making its third straight second-round appearance. Sandy Creek is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight time. Sandy Creek is 9-7 all-time in the second round. Sandy Creek won Class 3A last year.

North Hall in the first round: Beat Adairsville 49-21. Colton Steele rushed for 218 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries and caught three passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. Alex Schlieman passed for 280 yards. Sandy Creek in the first round: Beat Heritage (Ringgold) 56-0. Sandy Creek had 500 total yards. Caleb Hill passed for 171 and rushed for 88. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: North Hall’s average score is 44-22 against the 45th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Sandy Creek’s average score is 44-5 against the 19th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 77 linear miles (26th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Sandy Creek 41, North Hall 0 Calhoun at Stephenson Seeding: Calhoun (7-4) is the No. 10 seed. Stephenson (10-1) is the No. 7 seed. Rankings: Calhoun is ranked No. 10. Stephenson is ranked No. 5. Coaches: Clay Stephenson (74-27 in eight seasons at Calhoun); Marcus Jelks (53-18 in six seasons at Stephenson, 91-63 overall) Last meeting/series: Calhoun won 35-13 in the 2024 Class 3A semifinals. Calhoun leads the series 2-1. Playoff history: Calhoun is making its third straight second-round appearance. Calhoun is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since winning Class 3A in 2024. Calhoun is 19-6 all-time in the second round. Stephenson is making its fifth straight second-round appearance. Stephenson is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the fourth straight time. Stephenson is 10-6 all-time in the second round.

Calhoun in the first round: Beat Howard 27-6. Hudson Chadwick rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Jackson Williams had 12 solo tackles and four sacks. Richard Clavino and Landyn Tibbs intercepted passes. Stephenson in the first round: Beat New Hampstead 45-22. Stephenson got 100-yard rushing games from Jayden Johnson (141) and Terrence Woodfin (121). Zabrian Boler was 9-of-16 passing for 181 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 24-yard run. Common opponents: Both played Greater Atlanta Christian: Calhoun lost 24-17; Stephenson won 38-35. Score vs. schedule: Calhoun’s average score is 29-24 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Stephenson’s average score is 41-12 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 64 linear miles (21st-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Stephenson 27, Calhoun 17 White County at Troup Seeding: White County (9-2) is the No. 18 seed. Troup (10-1) is the No. 2 seed. Rankings: White County is unranked. Troup is ranked No. 4. Coaches: Chad Bennett (24-28 in five seasons at White County); Tanner Glisson (96-43 in 12 seasons at Troup, 106-54 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: White County is making its first second-round appearance since 2013. White County is 0-2 all-time in the second round. Troup is making its second straight second-round appearance. Troup is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2022. Troup is 4-4 all-time in the second round.

White County in the first round: Beat Spencer 22-19. White County trailed 19-6 at halftime but scored the game-winning touchdown with 5:38 left and didn’t let Spencer back in scoring position. Brinn Robinson threw three TD passes, two to Savion Anderson, who scored a third touchdown rushing. Troup in the first round: Beat Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 69-7. Troup got 100-yard rushing games from freshman Tristian Moss (123) and Javarris Warner (104). Davis Moncus returned interceptions for 90 and 60 yards for touchdowns. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: White County’s average score is 27-21 against the 55th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Troup’s average score is 47-17 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 131 linear miles (40th-closest among 64 second-round games)