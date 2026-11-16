Warner Robins parted ways with football coach Shane Sams on Wednesday after a 6-5 finish in his fourth season.
“I was brought in and asked to resign today,” he told AJC Varsity. “It hurts. It’s my alma mater. It’s where I went to school. But I’m thankful for the opportunity and enjoyed every minute of it. I wish the program and these kids success.”
Sams is a former Warner Robins quarterback who was the Demons’ offensive coordinator during state runner-up appearances in 2017 and 2018. Those teams, with all-state quarterback Dylan Fromm, returned the program to state prominence and set the stage for the state titles won in 2020 and 2021 under coach Marquis Westbrook.