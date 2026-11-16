‘I’m thankful for the opportunity and enjoyed every minute of it,’ Sams said.

‘I’m thankful for the opportunity and enjoyed every minute of it,’ Sams said.

Warner Robins parted ways with football coach Shane Sams on Wednesday after a 6-5 finish in his fourth season.

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“I was brought in and asked to resign today,” he told AJC Varsity. “It hurts. It’s my alma mater. It’s where I went to school. But I’m thankful for the opportunity and enjoyed every minute of it. I wish the program and these kids success.”

Sams is a former Warner Robins quarterback who was the Demons’ offensive coordinator during state runner-up appearances in 2017 and 2018. Those teams, with all-state quarterback Dylan Fromm, returned the program to state prominence and set the stage for the state titles won in 2020 and 2021 under coach Marquis Westbrook.