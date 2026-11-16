FOUR QUESTIONS Centennial coach explains how team has won 1st-round upsets 2 years in a row ‘All I do know is two years in a row our guys have bought in and played their hearts out when it has mattered most,’ Adam Miller says. Share Centennial coach Adam Miller during Fulton County Schools football media day in July. He has led Centennial to playoff victories in 2025 and 2026, both as a first-round underdog. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 2 hours ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Centennial coach Adam Miller, whose team defeated 10th-ranked Mays 17-10 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs last week. Mays was favored by 18 points in the Maxwell Ratings. Centennial is the only team that has beaten a favored opponent in the first round each of the past two seasons. Centennial was a 37-point underdog to region champion Locust Grove last season. This is Miller’s fourth season at Centennial. He had been a head coach at Westover in Albany and Coral Springs Charter in Florida. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? 1. Two years in a row you have won on the road as an underdog. What do you think gives your players the confidence to do that? Did last year’s experience help? Are you now that team nobody wants to play in the first round?

“Our program foundations are discipline, effort and trust. Those foundations are all controllable and all travel with you. Our players know if they play with great discipline in the details, give full effort and trust their coaching, themselves and their teammates, we can have success. Last year’s experience has absolutely helped in our players’ belief in themselves being able to compete with anyone. I am not sure if we are a team nobody wants to play. All I do know is two years in a row our guys have bought in and played their hearts out when it has mattered most.” 2. Good game vs. Mays. Tell us about it. What were the big plays/key moments? “Our defense played outstanding with four fourth-down down stops, allowed only four out of 13 third-down conversions and had four sacks. Offensively we started fast with a six-minute touchdown drive to start the game and made plays when we needed to. Overall, we knew that we were the more physical football team and proved it giving up only 69 rushing yards and had a four-minute drive of all run plays to end the game.” 3. Your program has steadily improved since you arrived. The program has won back-to-back first-round playoff games for the first time in about 25 years. What are some of the things you and your staff have done that’s had the biggest impact?

“Some of the biggest impacts have taken place off the football field. Granted the winning and success on Friday nights, and doing things that haven’t been done in decades, is awesome to be a part of it, but it all started off the field. Our staff challenges our young men to be great people and students, knowing that if they can do that, then football will follow. Getting in the community with our players at our feeder schools, doing Football Field Days and High Five Fridays as well as helping out at the local church pumpkin patch, all these things have helped our community buy into our young men and want to support them. Creating a sense of pride in the Centennial community has been a major impact for us.”