Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) watches as center fielder Michael Helman makes a diving catch attempt on a single by Athletics' Miguel Andujar in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

The Braves have signed Michael Helman to a minor-league contract.

Helman, 30, spent the 2026 season in the Rangers’ organization and has played in 63 career MLB games. He has logged innings in all three outfield positions as well as shortstop and third base.

A Nebraska native who played at Texas A&M, Helman was selected by the Twins in the 11th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut Sept. 3, 2024.

In 139 career at-bats, Helman has hit .223 with an OPS of .703. Helman has a .253 career average across 590 minor league games.