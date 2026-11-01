For two teams that have had their share of injury issues with quarterbacks, Sunday’s matchup between Atlanta and Tampa Bay has some intriguing storylines.

There’s the Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield working his way back from a thumb issue, and his performance last week in the blowout win.

Then there’s the Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr., who has been up and down this season, but his performance last week against the 49ers helped garner him Offensive Player of the Week.

Keep an eye on the quarterbacks, in addition to the Falcons’ Bijan Robinson.

Falcons at Buccaneers

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

TV: Fox

Records: Falcons 3-4, Buccaneers 2-5

Outlook: The Falcons can move into first place in the NFC South with a victory. Coming off the upset victory over the 49ers, Atlanta can start another win streak.