Georgia Bulldogs Why Vanderbilt scratched Jared Curtis’ start at Georgia The much-anticipated matchup of Curtis against the team he was committed to failed to materialize. Share Add AJC on Google Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis walks with teammates before their game against Georgia in a SEC football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Curtis was ruled out for this game with an injury. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 36 minutes ago

ATHENS — The weeklong saga of Jared Curtis’ return to the school he was once committed to ended anticlimactically with Saturday’s game-time decision. Curtis, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound freshman quarterback thought by many to be among the most promising players in the nation, was a scratch from the Vanderbilt lineup. This, just one day after, SEC Network reporter Taylor Davis said during the broadcast that “we were told (Friday) they expected he’d be good to go.” The SEC Network reported Curtis was sidelined by a bruised knee suffered last Saturday. Related Story Clark Lea excited about Jared Curtis leading Vanderbilt into Georgia Curtis played the complete game against Auburn in a 21-15 loss before first appearing on the SEC injury report Wednesday with a designation of “questionable.”

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea told the SEC Network that Curtis was “crushed” not to be able to take on No. 2-ranked Georgia leading into the Commodores’ 38-14 loss on Saturday. “He tried really hard to be ready to play, I hurt for Jared, obviously he wanted to be out there with his teammates and he wanted to be able to help his teammates win a game on the road,” Lea said. “I’m really glad to have him. I really believe in him as a person, as a player and as a competitor, I just respect the courage he showed this week in attacking what was a challenging situation for a young player. “Today, it wasn’t in the cards for him, and I know that hurt him.” Related Story Georgia knows it can win because of, not just with, QB Gunner Stockton Georgia coach Kirby Smart indicated the defensive adjustments made for senior quarterback Blaze Berlowitz, who started in place of Curtis, were minimal.

“They do the same thing, there’s not a big difference,” Smart said. “The older guy is a little more experienced, good athlete. They shift motions more with the older kid than they do with Jared, but not a lot different.”