Improvement Tracker: Tucker solidifies its place atop Class 5A with rivalry win

Tucker and coach Lonnie Jones lead the AJC Varsity Improvement Tracker in Class 5A. His team is 6-0 for the first time since 2013. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

The Tigers are 6-0 for the first time since 2013.

The Tigers are 6-0 for the first time since 2013.

Tucker solidified its hold on first place in the AJC Varsity Improvement Tracker with its 20-7 victory over Southwest DeKalb last week. The win left Tucker (6-0, 2-0) as the main challenger in Region 5-5A to No. 4 Mays (7-0, 3-0) and avenged a 2025 defeat to a DeKalb County rival.

Tucker is 6-0 for the first time since 2013. The Tigers were 6-5 in 2025.

AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily will rank the top five teams and their head coaches in each classification weekly based on improvement in the computer Maxwell Ratings from previous seasons and beating preseason expectations.

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To qualify for the final standings, teams must have a winning record, make the playoffs and improve on their playoff advancement or seeding from 2025. Only teams with winning records are included in the weekly or final rankings.