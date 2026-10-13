IMPROVEMENT TRACKER

Improvement Tracker: Tucker solidifies its place atop Class 5A with rivalry win

The Tigers are 6-0 for the first time since 2013.
Add AJC on Google
Tucker and coach Lonnie Jones lead the AJC Varsity Improvement Tracker in Class 5A. His team is 6-0 for the first time since 2013. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Tucker and coach Lonnie Jones lead the AJC Varsity Improvement Tracker in Class 5A. His team is 6-0 for the first time since 2013. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By
39 minutes ago

Tucker solidified its hold on first place in the AJC Varsity Improvement Tracker with its 20-7 victory over Southwest DeKalb last week. The win left Tucker (6-0, 2-0) as the main challenger in Region 5-5A to No. 4 Mays (7-0, 3-0) and avenged a 2025 defeat to a DeKalb County rival.

Tucker is 6-0 for the first time since 2013. The Tigers were 6-5 in 2025.

AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily will rank the top five teams and their head coaches in each classification weekly based on improvement in the computer Maxwell Ratings from previous seasons and beating preseason expectations.

Related Story
Maxwell summary: Thomas County Central among most dominant in GHSA history

To qualify for the final standings, teams must have a winning record, make the playoffs and improve on their playoff advancement or seeding from 2025. Only teams with winning records are included in the weekly or final rankings.

The Improvement Tracker is based on an objective formula that uses current and historical Maxwell Ratings. Improvement from 2025 counts most, but the formula also considers previous years to discourage rewarding traditionally strong teams that simply bounce back from a down year.

The year-end winners will receive awards, presented by Formetco, at the Georgia Football Coaches Association College Coaches Luncheon in February in Macon.

The schools are listed below. Coaches’ names are in parentheses.

Related Story
A breakdown of how all ranked GHSA football teams fared in Week 8

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Related Story
Grayson’s season has been rocky. But that can turn Friday.

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Related Story
Mitchell County coach on being unranked: ‘We’ll just be the Grim Reaper’

Class A

Class 4A-2A Private

GIAA