DeKalb County’s new rushing king is state Player of the Week

Stephenson running back Jayden Johnson, pictured rushing against Arabia Mountain in 2025, ran for a DeKalb County-record 421 yards last week and also broke the county's career rushing record. (Courtesy of DeKalb County Athletics)

Stephenson’s Jayden Johnson rushes for a county-record 421 yards, breaking 5,000 for his career and topping Roddy Jones’ DeKalb record for career yards.

Stephenson’s Jayden Johnson rushes for a county-record 421 yards, breaking 5,000 for his career and topping Roddy Jones’ DeKalb record for career yards.

Some pretty good running backs have come through DeKalb County. Among them are Kregg Lumpkin, Thomas Brown, Patrick Pass and Mike Davis, who all played in the NFL, and Roddy Jones, who starred at Chamblee and Georgia Tech after setting the county record for career rushing yards with 5,055.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

Related Story A breakdown of how all ranked GHSA football teams fared in Week 8

Now, DeKalb has a new rushing king. Stephenson’s Jayden Johnson, a senior, rushed for a county-record 421 yards in a 38-35 victory over Greater Atlanta Christian last week and pushed his career yardage total to 5,076.

“From the time we met him as a seventh grader, we knew he was special,” Stephenson coach Marcus Jelks said. “Early on, he was a man of few words, chomping at the bit to get a chance.”