AJC Varsity Stephenson RB in striking distance of DeKalb record set by Tech standout Stephenson RB Jayden Johnson is eyeing to break a pair of long-standing rushing records this season. Stephenson High School running back Jayden Johnson rushes against Arabia Mountain in 2025. (Courtesy of DeKalb County School District Athletics)

By Hunter DeLauder 44 minutes ago Share

DeKalb County has long been a breeding ground for running back talent. From Chamblee legend and Georgia Tech standout Roddy Jones, to Tucker’s three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Pass and former Georgia star Kregg Lumpkin of Stephenson, the county has consistently produced some of the state’s top backfield talent. Now, another name is making his case to join that list. Stephenson senior Jayden Johnson has already built an impressive resume, but as he enters his final season with the Jaguars, he is chasing a pair of decades-old rushing records that would cement his place among DeKalb County greats. Last season, Johnson ran for 2,099 yards and scored 23 touchdowns while helping Stephenson advance to at least the state quarterfinals for the third straight season.

Johnson comes into this year sitting at 3,697 career rushing yards and 35 touchdowns on just 434 carries, averaging 102.7 yards a game. Those numbers have him staring right at two records: Stephenson’s and DeKalb County’s all-time rushing records. Johnson is just 605 yards away from breaking Theron Dudley’s school record from 1997-2000 and is 1,358 yards from eclipsing Jones’ county total. Considering Johnson nearly totaled 1,400 yards as a sophomore and almost 2,100 yards last season, it should not be an issue for him. “Man, it’s a great accomplishment knowing what type of backs they’ve been through,” Johnson said. “DeKalb County — talking Georgia signees, Florida, all over the country — it’s gonna mean a lot.” Stephenson defensive end Kwame “K.J.” Green, Johnson’s childhood friend, an AJC Super 11 selection and 5-star prospect committed to LSU, said he has no doubts Johnson will accomplish these milestones.

“He’s going to get it, for sure. So I’m looking forward to it; I know he’s going to get it. Jayden ain’t never let me down ever,” Green said. “So I mean the expectation (is) that’s just what it’s going to be. So let’s do it.”

Green considers Johnson one of the most “underrated running backs in the country,” given his ability to hit the hole even if in the smallest of margins, and credits Johnson’s lightning quickness. His success is a culmination of three years of grinding and “chomping at the bit,” as his coach, Marcus Jelks, put it. When Johnson arrived in 2023, Jaguars running back Devin Ingram was the main carrier. Ingram finished 11th in DeKalb County history with 3,607 career yards. As a freshman, Johnson had a limited workload but learned a lot under Ingram’s leadership, something he now tries to pass on to his fellow teammates as one of the captains. “He has a way of connecting with his teammates and connecting with the guys to get them to play just a little bit harder, and so we need that from him,” Jelks said. “In times when he’s not competing, he takes on that leadership role, coaches the guys up, motivates the guys, and so that’s a huge part of our program and our team this year.” All the on-the-field success eventually drew the attention of colleges across the country, tallying 16 offers for the 3-star recruit. But he said only one school stood out among the rest — Middle Tennessee State.

“I’m thankful for every coach who believed in me. But MTSU was always up there,” Johnson said. “The more I got to know the coaches and the program, the more it just felt like home.” MTSU made Johnson an offer on March 17 and was able to fend off other suitors long enough for Johnson to make it official. On July 6, Johnson announced his commitment to the Blue Raiders. “It’s a big accomplishment. I’m blessed to be in this situation, to be able to commit early,” he said. “The relationships I built with Middle Tennessee is great. I really appreciate that staff. It’s a great, great group.” Green, who signed with LSU in June, said he started crying during Johnson’s commitment ceremony because of how proud he was. He called it a full-circle moment, knowing all the work the two put in over the years, and now it was all coming to fruition. Stephenson running back Jayden Johnson rushes the ball Mount Zion in 2024. (Courtesy of DeKalb County School District Athletics) “Knowing where we came from, knowing where we started, just seeing him and then having him, being able to see him have that smile on his face and be able to wear and represent a school like that with pride, it just means a lot,” Green said. “It just shows you the brotherhood between me and him.”