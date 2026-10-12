Social Circle coach discusses his team’s victory as 22-point underdog

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Social Circle coach Rob Patton, whose team defeated 10th-ranked Jasper County 10-7 last week. Social Circle was a 22-point underdog in the computer Maxwell Ratings. Now there is a four-way tie for first place in Region 4-2A among Social Circle (6-1, 3-1), Putnam County (6-1, 3-1), Jasper County (4-3, 3-1) and Aquinas (5-2, 3-1). Patton became Social Circle’s coach in 2020 and led the team to its first region title in 19 years in 2024. He is a Gwinnett County native and was the defensive coordinator on Grayson’s 2011 and 2016 state championship teams.
1. Jasper County was ahead of you in the region standings, ranked in the Top 10, and the Hurricanes beat you soundly last year. What was the difference this time?
“Our guys made plays when we needed them Friday. Jasper is a talented and well-coached team. We talked all week with our guys about being disciplined and aggressive, and that is how we played. We got a lot of stops on defense, and our secondary played the best we have played all season. Offensively we made plays when we needed them in the air and on the ground.”
Note: Social Circle held Jasper County to 68 yards rushing and 223 total yards, with no play longer than 19 yards. Deven Usand and Keanu Crump had seven total tackles apiece. AJ Bailey had six total tackles and four passes defended.
2. Was there a key play in the game? If you had to point to one, what was it? And what was the play call or the alignment on the play, or what was special about it terms of player effort?
“There were two defining plays in the second half. Jasper was driving into scoring territory and had a fumbled exchange that our defensive lineman, Daniel Passmore, recovered to get the turnover. We also had a fumbled exchange backed up on offense, and our senior center, Zay Colclough, showed great effort to recover it. Those both had a huge impact on the outcome of the game.”
3. How does your current team compare in style and potential to some of your others? You’ve had a team win a region title, two others advance in the playoffs. How does this team resemble or not resemble those?
“This team has done a great job of finding ways to win. We have had games where our offense stepped up and bailed out our defense when it was struggling and also games where our defense has stepped up. We have a great kicking game that has been a weapon for us all season. Our offensive line has been executing better than any team since we have been at Social Circle.”
Note: Passmore averages 41.2 yards per punt, with eight of 19 downed inside the 20-yard line. Bryce Murphy, a sophomore, has made 23 of 24 extra points and five of eight field goals. His 27-yard field goal was the difference in the Jasper County game. His 32-yarder was the difference in a 31-28 victory over Providence Christian in August.
4. You’re a Gwinnett County native, played and coached at Grayson and coached at other Gwinnett schools, all in the highest class. You’ve been in small-town Georgia for seven years now. Why have you stayed so long? Have your feelings changed since you arrived, or has Social Circle grown on you even more than you thought it might?
“I have loved being at Social Circle the past seven years. My family moved into town after Year 1. It is a great place to work and raise a family. We have great facilities for a 2A school and a town that supports our program when things are going well and when we are facing adversity. Our administration at our high school and our district is very supportive of athletics. Our program is in a good place right now, with our middle school team just finishing up an undefeated season where we won the league championship, and our JV team is currently 6-0 as well. It is a special place, and I think our best football is still ahead of us.”
Note: Social Circle is a city school district, mostly in Walton County. When Patton was hired, Social Circle had 13 straight losing seasons that included a 1-39 patch in 2011-14. Patton’s record is 43-32, which represents the most victories over a seven-year run in school history.