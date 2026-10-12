AJC Varsity Social Circle coach discusses his team’s victory as 22-point underdog Rob Patton’s team is in a 4-way tie for first place in Region 4-2A after their 10-7 victory over Jasper County. Share Add AJC on Google Social Circle topped Jasper County 10-7 on Friday, helping Social Circle get into a four-way tie atop Region 4-2A with Putnam County, Aquinas and Jasper County. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC 2025)

By Todd Holcomb 43 minutes ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Social Circle coach Rob Patton, whose team defeated 10th-ranked Jasper County 10-7 last week. Social Circle was a 22-point underdog in the computer Maxwell Ratings. Now there is a four-way tie for first place in Region 4-2A among Social Circle (6-1, 3-1), Putnam County (6-1, 3-1), Jasper County (4-3, 3-1) and Aquinas (5-2, 3-1). Patton became Social Circle’s coach in 2020 and led the team to its first region title in 19 years in 2024. He is a Gwinnett County native and was the defensive coordinator on Grayson’s 2011 and 2016 state championship teams. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Related Story Maxwell summary: Thomas County Central among most dominant in GHSA history 1. Jasper County was ahead of you in the region standings, ranked in the Top 10, and the Hurricanes beat you soundly last year. What was the difference this time?

“Our guys made plays when we needed them Friday. Jasper is a talented and well-coached team. We talked all week with our guys about being disciplined and aggressive, and that is how we played. We got a lot of stops on defense, and our secondary played the best we have played all season. Offensively we made plays when we needed them in the air and on the ground.” Note: Social Circle held Jasper County to 68 yards rushing and 223 total yards, with no play longer than 19 yards. Deven Usand and Keanu Crump had seven total tackles apiece. AJ Bailey had six total tackles and four passes defended. 2. Was there a key play in the game? If you had to point to one, what was it? And what was the play call or the alignment on the play, or what was special about it terms of player effort? “There were two defining plays in the second half. Jasper was driving into scoring territory and had a fumbled exchange that our defensive lineman, Daniel Passmore, recovered to get the turnover. We also had a fumbled exchange backed up on offense, and our senior center, Zay Colclough, showed great effort to recover it. Those both had a huge impact on the outcome of the game.”

3. How does your current team compare in style and potential to some of your others? You’ve had a team win a region title, two others advance in the playoffs. How does this team resemble or not resemble those?