Atlanta Falcons Ravens rule out star QB Lamar Jackson, Falcons to face Tyler Huntley Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski shares a lengthy history with Huntley. Share Add AJC on Google Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

By Daniel Flick 17 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons will face a short-handed Baltimore Ravens offense when the two sides kick off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Ravens ruled out star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who suffered an ankle injury last week, on their game report Friday afternoon. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will start in Jackson’s place. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday — moments before Jackson was ruled out — that Atlanta expected to face the NFL’s two-time Most Valuable Player, though defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Thursday the team prepared for both Jackson and Huntley. And ultimately, the Falcons’ game plan won’t change much from Jackson to Huntley because of their stylistic similarities.

“The offense is going to be similar either way — the way the offense is structured, how they’ll feature either quarterback,” Ulbrich said. “They do have a similar skill set. They’re both very athletic, both have the ability to make every throw. They can play off schedule, they can extend plays, they can beat you with their arm and their legs. “So, it makes it a little bit — I’m going to phrase this the right way. It’s not easy. Nothing’s easy, but they are similar. So, that’s helpful in some ways.” Related Story Kyle Pitts ‘definitely’ enjoying role as Falcons feel a breakthrough looms Stefanski is no stranger to Huntley, whom he coached during the 2024 offseason program and for three weeks in training camp in 2025 with the Cleveland Browns. Huntley also played extensive snaps in three games — two with the Ravens, one with the Miami Dolphins — against the Stefanski-led Browns. Huntley’s teams went 1-2, while the 28-year-old Huntley completed 70.2% of his passes for 633 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The last meeting between the two sides came in December of 2024, when Huntley completed 22-of-26 passes for 225 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions as the Dolphins cruised to a 20-3 win over the Browns.

All told, Huntley owns a 7-9 record across 16 career starts, and he went 2-0 at the helm for the Ravens last season. “He’s an outstanding player, great person and one of my favorites to coach,” Stefanski said Friday about Huntley. “He’s talented. Last time I played him, he beat us. So, he’s more than capable. His record as a starter is impressive. He can make every throw. He can extend every play. He can run their offense.” Huntley went 8-for-9 passing for 63 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 16 rushing yards in relief of Jackson during the Ravens’ 24-18 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. The Ravens will heavily lean on running back Derrick Henry, who entered Week 5 leading the NFL with 89 carries. The Falcons have the NFL’s best run defense, holding opponents to under 50 rushing yards per game on average through the first four weeks. Without Jackson, the Ravens’ run game will likely become the focal point of their offensive attack. The Falcons know the challenge awaiting them with the 6-foot-3, 252-pound Henry.