Live UpdatesOctober 8, 2026, 9:10 PM

Georgia high school football live updates: Tracking a loaded Thursday night

Follow along for top moments, upsets and more from Week 8 of Georgia high school football.

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Week 8 of the Georgia high school football season has a strong Thursday slate due to predicted inclement weather Friday night caused by Hurricane Isaias. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Week 8 of the Georgia high school football season has a strong Thursday slate due to predicted inclement weather Friday night caused by Hurricane Isaias. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Weather fallout from the incoming Hurricane Isaias has affected Georgia high school football as games all over the southern and western parts of the state were moved to Thursday night.

Follow along for the latest updates from Week 8 around the state.

Live scores can be found on the AJC Varsity scoreboard, which features the option to save your favorite teams for easier access.

If you would like to submit something for the live updates, email jack.leo@ajc.com, tag @theleoreport on X or tag @AJCVarsity on Instagram.

AJC
36 minutes ago
Jack Leo

Thursday night loaded with games because of Friday forecast

Friday's forecast of inclement weather caused by Hurricane Isaias has bumped several high-profile Georgia high school football games to Thursday night.

Here's a look at every game kicking off tonight. Many of these were rescheduled within the past couple of days because of the forecast.

RELATED: Full list of Thursday GHSA football games, several moved for Hurricane Isaias

  • Atkinson County at Charlton County
  • Bacon County at Jeff Davis
  • Beach at Appling County
  • Bryan County at Calvary Day
  • Central (Macon) at Northeast
  • Cherokee Bluff at West Hall
  • Chestatee at North Hall
  • Columbus at Hardaway
  • Cook at Brooks County
  • Forest Park at Eastside
  • Hawkinsville at Wilcox County
  • Heritage (Newnan) at Jordan
  • Irwin County at Lanier County
  • Kendrick at Worth County
  • Long County at Liberty County
  • Manchester at B.E.S.T. Academy
  • Mitchell County at Clinch County
  • Monroe at Bainbridge
  • Newton at Rockdale County
  • Northside (Warner Robins) at Tift County
  • Pelham at Early County
  • Randolph-Clay at Seminole County
  • Shaw at Cairo
  • SW Georgia Academy at Baconton Charter
  • STEM Charter at Calhoun County
  • Stone Mountain at Towers
  • Tattnall County at Pierce County
  • Thomas County Central at Houston County
  • Thomasville at Fitzgerald
  • Treutlen at Wheeler County
  • Veterans at Lee County
  • Washington County at Hephzibah
  • Westside (Macon) at Peach County