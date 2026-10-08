Georgia high school football live updates: Tracking a loaded Thursday night

Weather fallout from the incoming Hurricane Isaias has affected Georgia high school football as games all over the southern and western parts of the state were moved to Thursday night.

Follow along for the latest updates from Week 8 around the state.

Live scores can be found on the AJC Varsity scoreboard, which features the option to save your favorite teams for easier access.

If you would like to submit something for the live updates, email jack.leo@ajc.com, tag @theleoreport on X or tag @AJCVarsity on Instagram.