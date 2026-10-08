Georgia high school football live updates: Tracking a loaded Thursday night

Thursday night loaded with games because of Friday forecast
Friday's forecast of inclement weather caused by Hurricane Isaias has bumped several high-profile Georgia high school football games to Thursday night.
Here's a look at every game kicking off tonight. Many of these were rescheduled within the past couple of days because of the forecast.
RELATED: Full list of Thursday GHSA football games, several moved for Hurricane Isaias
- Atkinson County at Charlton County
- Bacon County at Jeff Davis
- Beach at Appling County
- Bryan County at Calvary Day
- Central (Macon) at Northeast
- Cherokee Bluff at West Hall
- Chestatee at North Hall
- Columbus at Hardaway
- Cook at Brooks County
- Forest Park at Eastside
- Hawkinsville at Wilcox County
- Heritage (Newnan) at Jordan
- Irwin County at Lanier County
- Kendrick at Worth County
- Long County at Liberty County
- Manchester at B.E.S.T. Academy
- Mitchell County at Clinch County
- Monroe at Bainbridge
- Newton at Rockdale County
- Northside (Warner Robins) at Tift County
- Pelham at Early County
- Randolph-Clay at Seminole County
- Shaw at Cairo
- SW Georgia Academy at Baconton Charter
- STEM Charter at Calhoun County
- Stone Mountain at Towers
- Tattnall County at Pierce County
- Thomas County Central at Houston County
- Thomasville at Fitzgerald
- Treutlen at Wheeler County
- Veterans at Lee County
- Washington County at Hephzibah
- Westside (Macon) at Peach County