LIST Lowndes allowing fewest points per game despite giving up season high last week The Vikings allowed just 14 points in their first six games.
The Vikings allowed just 14 points in their first six games, four of which were shutout victories. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC 2025)
39 minutes ago Points allowed
Class 7A Lowndes, which gave up a season high in points last week in a 50-13 victory over
Camden County, remains the state’s leader in points allowed per game. Ask
The Vikings allowed just 14 points in their first six games, four of which were shutout victories.
Lowndes is now giving up 3.9 points per game. It is one of eight teams giving up 7.0 points per game or less.
Here are the top 12 teams in each classification giving up the fewest points per game.
Class 7A 3.9 — Lowndes 8.8 — Buford 12.0 — Carrollton 14.1 — North Paulding 14.4 — Valdosta 14.4 — McEachern 15.6 — North Gwinnett 16.7 — Newton 17.1 — Brookwood 17.3 — North Cobb 17.7 — Richmond Hill 18.1 — Grayson Class 6A 8.3 — Woodward Academy 9.2 — Heritage (Conyers) 9.6 — Clarke Central 10.3 — Coffee 10.5 — Hughes 11.6 — Sequoyah 11.9 — Thomas County Central 11.9 — Shiloh 12.2 — Creekside 14.2 — South Effingham 14.5 — Dunwoody 14.7 — Gainesville 14.7 — Lassiter 14.7 — Creekview Class 5A 5.0 — Cartersville 7.6 — Mays 10.2 — Marist 10.3 — Jefferson 10.9 — Ola 11.3 — Tucker 11.7 — North Oconee 12.1 — Southwest DeKalb 12.4 — Ware County 13.7 — Jonesboro 14.7 — Blessed Trinity 15.9 — LaGrange Class 4A 5.4 — Sandy Creek 9.2 — Troup 12.4 — Cairo 12.7 — Westover 12.7 — Monroe Area 13.4 — Cherokee Bluff 13.7 — Stephenson 15.3 — Adairsville 15.9 — West Laurens 16.2 — Dougherty 17.5 — Hampton 17.9 — Peach County 17.9 — Northwest Whitfield Class 3A 4.7 — Appling County 11.5 — Toombs County 11.9 — KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 13.3 — Murray County 14.0 — Northeast 14.9 — Pierce County 15.5 — Miller Grove 16.0 — South Atlanta 16.0 — Lamar County 16.6 — Hart County 18.7 — Hephzibah 19.0 — Crisp County Class 2A 5.7 — Jeff Davis 5.7 — Commerce 6.7 — Screven County 8.8 — Bremen 10.3 — Heard County 11.9 — Model 13.3 — Dublin 13.6 — Bleckley County 13.8 — Washington 14.3 — Fitzgerald 15.7 — Putnam County 18.0 — Social Circle Class 1A 8.1 — Charlton County 10.1 — Johnson County 10.7 — Washington-Wilkes 12.0 — Macon County 13.3 — Randolph-Clay 13.6 — Baconton Charter 13.7 — Clinch County 14.0 — Taylor County 14.0 — Lake Oconee Academy 14.1 — Treutlen 14.3 — B.E.S.T. Academy 15.0 — Schley County Class 4A-2A Private 7.0 — Holy Innocents’ 10.6 — Prince Avenue Christian 11.4 — Calvary Day 17.4 — Lovett 18.8 — Westminster 20.7 — King’s Ridge Christian 20.9 — Savannah Christian 21.3 — Mount Vernon 22.8 — Providence Christian 23.1 — Darlington 23.2 — Mt. Bethel Christian 23.4 — Whitefield Academy 23.4 — Christian Heritage GIAA 8.5 — John Milledge Academy 10.3 — Stratford Academy 11.5 — Briarwood Academy 12.5 — Edmund Burke Academy 12.9 — Athens Christian 13.1 — Windsor Academy 15.3 — Bulloch Academy 15.3 — Mount de Sales 15.9 — First Presbyterian 15.9 — Strong Rock Christian 16.6 — Valwood 17.3 — Thomas Jefferson