Lowndes allowing fewest points per game despite giving up season high last week

The Vikings allowed just 14 points in their first six games, four of which were shutout victories. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC 2025)

The Vikings allowed just 14 points in their first six games.

The Vikings allowed just 14 points in their first six games.

Points allowed

Class 7A Lowndes, which gave up a season high in points last week in a 50-13 victory over Camden County, remains the state’s leader in points allowed per game.

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The Vikings allowed just 14 points in their first six games, four of which were shutout victories. Lowndes is now giving up 3.9 points per game. It is one of eight teams giving up 7.0 points per game or less.

Here are the top 12 teams in each classification giving up the fewest points per game.

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Class 7A