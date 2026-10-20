Improvement Tracker: Lassiter, Dougherty take lead

Lassiter football players run through their banner before the game against Creekview High on Sept. 5th, 2025. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)

Trojans clinch first winning season since 2017; win over Cairo moves Daugherty into Top 10.

Trojans clinch first winning season since 2017; win over Cairo moves Daugherty into Top 10.

Lassiter and Dougherty moved into first place in the AJC Varsity Improvement Tracker for their classifications.

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Lassiter (6-1) clinched its first winning season since 2017 last week with a 52-7 victory over Pope. The 6-1 start is the program’s best since it began 7-0 in 2012. Shane Thom is the Trojans’ fifth-year coach.

Dougherty (6-1) is coming off a 26-23 victory over then-No. 4 Cairo in a Class 4A game. That moved Dougherty into the Top 10. Dougherty was 2-9 last season.

The Improvement Tracker is based on an objective formula that uses current and historical Maxwell Ratings. Improvement from 2025 counts most, but the formula also considers previous years to discourage rewarding traditionally strong teams that simply bounce back from a down year.