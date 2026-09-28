Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart gets snappy at questions regarding Georgia football injury updates ‘I’ll refer to the injury report,’ Smart said when asked for a status update. Georgia running back Nate Frazier (left) runs for a first down against Arkansas defensive back Shelton Lewis during the first half of their SEC football game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in Fayetteville, Ark. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago Share

ATHENS — Georgia was without two of its top playmakers against Oklahoma, as neither running back Nate Frazier or wide receiver Isiah Canion played in the 41-13 Georgia win. Frazier is dealing with a rib injury he suffered in the win over Arkansas. Canion left that same game with a right leg injury. As for their outlook for this week, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he would defer to the availability report as far as a status update. Canion and Frazier were both listed as questionable throughout the week. Canion was ruled out on Saturday, while Frazier was a game-time decision who ultimately did not take a snap.

“I’ll refer to the injury report,” Smart said. “That’s why we do those, right? Every other coach says that’s what we do them for. People in this room beg for injury reports. You got one. It comes out every Wednesday. What time? 8:10, so I’m sure y’all are sitting on the edge of your seat waiting to get it. You’re dying to get it so you can write another article about it.” Smart later joked that he looks at the availability reports to learn which opposing players will be out. “You guys are awesome about following those things up,” Smart said. “I wait for y’all to write about it, so I can find out about the other team. I don’t even check it myself. So it’ll be out Wednesday at 8:10. Maybe a little later.” With Frazier out, Georgia leaned on Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips in the run game. Bowens had nine carries for 26 yards and two touchdowns. He did have a fumble, but he added a 24-yard reception in the win.

Phillips was Georgia’s leading rusher on Saturday, finishing with 84 yards on eight carries. His 54-yard touchdown was the longest of his career.

“I mean, that’s what we saw all spring and fall,” Smart said. “I mean, we just got to get more opportunities. And some of these leads have hurt our opportunities to get him in because, you know, you want to protect him too. You don’t want him out there taking hits when you’re up 30 points on somebody. And I was really proud of him today, his stick-to-itiveness, his ball security, his hitting the hole.” At wide receiver, Talyn Taylor had a breakout performance for the Bulldogs. He caught four passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in the win. Thomas Blackshear saw an uptick in snaps for the Bulldogs. That Taylor and Phillips were able to produce explosive plays was significant for a Georgia offense that finished the afternoon with just 307 yards on 53 total plays. Georgia did see cornerback Ellis Robinson IV exit Saturday’s game, but Smart said after the game that Robinson is fine. Georgia was up 31-6 in the third quarter when he left the game. The SEC will put out availability reports on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday.