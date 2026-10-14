WEEKEND PREVIEW A look at the top 10 Georgia high school football games for Week 9 Friday features two Class 2A heavyweight bouts, with No. 1 taking on No. 4 and No. 2 playing No. 3. Share Stephenson head football coach Marcus Jelks during the first half of a high school football game between Tucker and Stephenson at Hallford Stadium, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in Clarkston, GA. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago

Baldwin at Troup Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Callaway Stadium, LaGrange Records, rankings: Baldwin is 5-1 overall, 2-1 in Region 2-4A and unranked; Troup is 6-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 2-4A and No. 3. Last meeting: Baldwin won 20-13 in 2009. Things to know: Baldwin is unranked in the AJC poll but No. 8 in the computer Maxwell Ratings. Baldwin’s lone defeat came against No. 10 Howard, a region rival. The Braves have beaten Dublin, the No. 5 team in Class 2A, and Hephzibah, a 6-1 team in 3A. Kamden Patterson has thrown for 1,894 yards, which led Class 4A until the Braves’ bye week last week. Tavares Hooks has rushed for 556 yards and has 201 receiving yards. Jerrick Carswell and Justin Burton have five TD receptions apiece. Troup hasn’t been ranked this highly this late in a season since 2018. The Tigers have survived a couple of tight ones this season (22-20 vs. LaGrange, 24-21 vs. Mary Persons). Duke-committed running back Javarris Warner has rushed for 1,194 yards, third-most in Class 4A. Linebackers KJ McQueen (committed to Coastal Carolina) and Jeremiah Culpepper (Ole Miss) are the leading tacklers. Troup’s average score is 40-9 against the third-toughest schedule in Class 4A. Baldwin’s average score is 36-23 against the 19th-toughest schedule in Class 4A.

Bremen at Heard County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Staples Stadium, Franklin Records, rankings: Bremen is 6-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 6-2A and No. 4; Heard County is 6-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 6-2A and No. 1. Last meeting: Heard County won 28-8 in 2025.

Things to know: Bremen and Heard County are among only 39 teams in state history to start a season 6-0 while scoring more than 35 points and winning by more than 15 points in every game. Only two of previous 37 have met. Those were Lee County and Colquitt County in 2016, also in Game 7, with Colquitt winning 54-17. There are no other Region 6 teams without a region loss. Heard County has won region titles the past two years. Bremen’s most recent came in 2008. Bremen is 6-0 for the first time since 2017. Bremen’s offense is fueled by a trio of big-yardage guys. Eli Brock has thrown for 1,125 yards and 16 touchdowns. Tavares Bexley has rushed for 624 yards and 11 touchdowns. Canyon Carter has 438 yards receiving and nine touchdowns. Brock and Carter were top three in Class 2A in their categories before their bye week last week. Heard County’s Ethan Tisdale has been the top dual-threat quarterback in his classification, with 1,140 yards passing (18 touchdowns, no interceptions) and 477 yards rushing (seven touchdowns). Darience Coleman has rushed for 496 yards and 11 touchdowns. Heard County’s average score is 51-10 against the 52nd-toughest schedule in Class 2A. Bremen’s average score is 46-9 against the 31st-toughest schedule in 2A. This West Georgia series is tied 12-12.

Cairo at Dougherty When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hugh Mills Stadium, Albany Records, rankings: Cairo is 7-0 overall, 5-0 in Region 1-4A and No. 4; Dougherty is 5-1 overall, 4-0 in Region 1-4A and unranked. Last meeting: Cairo won 48-7 in 2025. Things to know: These are the only Region 1-4A teams without a region loss. Dougherty, 2-9 last season, hasn’t won a region title nor played in a game that decided one outright since 2005, also the most recent year Dougherty beat Cairo (14 losses since). Fortunes have turned with the emergence of Micah Joyner, a sophomore two-year starter who has thrown for 1,419 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. Joyner is the son of Uyl Joyner, Dougherty’s coach and the quarterback of Dougherty’s 1998 state-championship team (the last state champ in Albany history and the second-most-recent Dougherty team to beat Cairo). Cairo is 17-1 since its 0-2 start to the 2025 season. The closest 2026 game has been a 36-14 decision against No. 3 Thomasville of Class 2A. Cairo’s Xiquavian Teal has rushed for 874 yards. Bryce Puckett has thrown for 1,007 yards and 12 touchdowns, at least one in every game. Cairo’s average score is 42-12 against the 35th-toughest schedule in Class 4A. Dougherty’s average score is 35-16 against the 41st-toughest schedule in Class 4A.

Douglass at Stephenson When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, James R. Hallford Stadium, Clarkston Records, rankings: Douglass is 4-2 overall, 2-0 in Region 5-4A and No. 7; Stephenson is 6-1 overall, 3-0 in Region 5-4A and No. 6. Last meeting: Stephenson won 21-10 in 2025. Things to know: The past two seasons, these teams have met for the region title in the final game of the regular season. Stephenson won both. This time, it’s for sole possession of first place and likely the championship again. Douglass is chasing its first region title since 2004. This game features Douglass’ tough run defense against one of the state’s premier rushers. Douglass is allowing 51.8 rushing yards per game while having played two Top 10 teams (Greater Atlanta Christian and Hampton) and two Class 7A teams (East Coweta and Douglas County). Stephenson has Jayden Johnson, who just surpassed 5,000 yards rushing for his career with a 421-yard effort against GAC. Douglass’ best offensive player, and also the state’s fastest, is East Carolina commit Zalen Green, who has 27 receptions for nine touchdowns. Douglass’ average score is 35-27 against the fifth-toughest schedule in Class 4A. Stephenson’s average score is 40-14 against the 22nd-toughest schedule in Class 4A.

Grayson at Newton When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ram Stadium, Covington Records, rankings: Grayson is 4-3 overall, 1-0 in Region 4-7A and No. 10; Newton is 7-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 4-7A and No. 3. Last meeting: Grayson won 50-3 in 2025. Things to know: A victory would put either in the driver’s seat for the region title, but that’s more newsworthy for Newton, a team unranked in preseason and chasing its first championship since 2015 and second in program history. Newton is 1-9 against Grayson. Newton has beaten four Top 10 teams this season after beating only 18 in its history. Newton has scored more than 30 points in each game. Kevin Hartsfield, the consensus No. 1 junior running back prospect nationally, has rushed for 743 yards and scored 13 touchdowns, three receiving. Sophomore Josiah Frazier has thrown 22 TD passes, one to Hartsfield for a last-minute game-winner in a 40-38 victory over Westlake on Oct. 2. Grayson brings a wealth of high-end talent, with nine seniors committed to Power 4 programs. Four, including AJC Super 11 tackle Jordan Agbanoma, are headed to Nebraska. (The others are lineman KD Jones, linebacker Eli Harris and tight end Joey Hunter.) Grayson has lost to two No. 1 teams (Buford and Sandy Creek), plus North Gwinnett. Grayson’s best wins are Hughes and Carol City of Florida. Grayson’s average score is 22-18 against the toughest schedule in Class 7A. Newton’s average score is 50-17 against the 26th-toughest schedule in 7A.

Hart County at Elbert County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Granite Bowl, Elberton Records, rankings: Hart County is 6-1 overall, 2-1 in Region 8-3A and No. 9; Elbert County is 4-2 overall, 2-0 in Region 8-3A and unranked. Last meeting: Hart County won 51-20 in 2025. Things to know: Five Region 8-3A teams have been ranked this season, and none of them is the current leader in the standings. That would be Elbert County. All others, including former Top 10 teams Hart County, Stephens County, Lumpkin County, Morgan County and Hebron Christian, have at least one region loss. Hart County is the only Region 8 team that remains ranked. Elbert County, 5-7 last season under new coach Andy Dyer, has posted some solid wins, including one over Top 10 Private team Whitefield Academy and 2025 region champion Morgan County. Elbert County is thriving with a freshman quarterback, Brody Baker, who has passed for 827 yards. A sophomore, Mikeal Allen, is the leading rusher with 517 yards. The defense is heavily senior-oriented. Hart County has a bye week to reflect on its 44-28 loss to Stephens County on Oct. 2. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 2 before that. Tucker Parson, a sophomore, has thrown for 1,457 yards and 189 touchdowns. Hart County’s average score is 41-17 against the 17th-toughest schedule in Class 3A. Elbert County’s average score is 21-22 against the 13th-toughest schedule in Class 3A.

Jeff Davis at Thomasville When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Thomasville Records, rankings: Jeff Davis is 6-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 1-2A and No. 2; Thomasville is 6-1 overall, 3-0 in Region 1-2A and No. 3. Last meeting: Thomasville won 56-21 in 2025. Things to know: These schools, 122 miles apart, went 74 seasons (1950-2023) of dual existence without being in the same region, the longest wait of its kind in GHSA history. Now, they’re playing as the only teams in Region 1-2A without a region loss. The region includes two other Top 10 teams (Fitzgerald, Berrien). Jeff Davis is off to its best start since 2021 and trying to win its first region title since 1997. Jeff Davis has attempted only nine passes this season, completing six for 99 yards — including three for touchdowns. The main rushers are two-way players Mark Durden, a quarterback/safety (549 rushing yards, eight touchdowns, 21 total tackles), and Kobe Hill, a running back/linebacker (378 yards rushing, nine touchdowns, team-leading 42 total tackles). Thomasville has won six straight since losing to then-No. 3 Cairo of Class 4A in the opener. Christian Hayes has passed for 625 yards and rushed for 759 with 20 total touchdowns and caught a 15-yard pass last week that was the winning touchdown in the final minute against Fitzgerald. Thomasville’s average score is 36-18 against the fifth-toughest schedule in Class 2A. Jeff Davis’ average score is 37-6 against the 30th-toughest schedule in 2A. Jeff Davis is 0-3 all-time against Thomasville.

Trion at Bowdon When, where: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dwight Hochstetler Stadium at Warren P. Sewell Field, Bowdon Records, rankings: Trion is 6-1 overall, 1-0 in Region 7-A and No. 9; Bowdon is 3-3 overall, 0-0 in Region 7-A and No. 8. Last meeting: Bowdon won 63-0 in 2025. Things to know: These are the lone Top 10 teams in Region 7-A, although B.E.S.T. Academy (5-2, 1-0) is in contention. Trion has bounced back from a 4-7 finish in 2025 after averaging 10 victories the previous four seasons. Trion has lost only to Model, a 6-1 Class 2A team. Linc Allen, a two-year starter whose running skills have improved, has passed for 768 yards and rushed for 782. Bowdon, a four-time reigning state champion, is heavily retooled under first-year coach Jamie Abrams. All of Bowdon’s losses have come against schools from higher classes. Bowdon has won 31 straight games against teams from its own classification that aren’t private or named Manchester. This is the most run-oriented Red Devils team in years, averaging 244.2 yards on the ground and only 54.8 passing. Jett Abrams has rushed for 320 yards. Joshua Chandler has rushed for 312. Bowdon’s average score is 22-23 against the toughest schedule in Class A. Trion’s average score is 38-16 against the 33rd-toughest schedule in Class A.

Valdosta at Colquitt County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium, Moultrie Records, rankings: Valdosta is 6-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 1-7A and No. 4; Colquitt County is 5-2 overall, 1-0 in Region 1-7A and No. 7. Last meeting: Colquitt County won 18-17 in 2025. Things to know: These are two of the three Region 1-7A teams that are ranked and unbeaten in region play. No. 5 Lowndes (7-0, 1-0) is the other. In the 2025 Valdosta-Colquitt County game, Colquitt rallied from a 14-3 deficit with two fourth-down stops and two forced fumbles against a 12-point favorite that was averaging 50 points per game. This year’s Colquitt team has lost only to the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in Class 6A — Thomas County Central and Lee County. Khi Mitchell is the team’s leading passer (1,138 yards) and rusher (417). Leading receiver Antwan Lockett is committed to Georgia Tech. Valdosta is more of a running team with running backs Deron Foster (725 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns, committed to Oregon State) and Marquis Fennell (559 rushing yards, 399 receiving yards, 13 touchdowns, committed to Stanford). Valdosta’s average score is 56-14 against the 18th-toughest schedule in Class 7A. Colquitt County’s average score is 35-23 against the third-toughest schedule in Class 7A.