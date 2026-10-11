SAYE IT AIN'T SO 25-point upset, chaos in Region 7-7A among top surprises of Week 8 Starr’s Mill ends a seven-game losing streak with a big upset over Griffin. Share Add AJC on Google Brookwood, a 17-point underdog, beat then-No. 3 North Gwinnett 50-24 on Friday. (Jim Blackburn for the AJC 2024)

By Chip Saye 1 hour ago

AJC Varsity reporter and GHSF Daily editor Chip Saye ranks the most surprising and notable games of the weekend. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? 1. Chaos in Region 7-7A: Two major upsets created a logjam at the top of 7-7A, where five of the region’s seven teams are essentially tied for first place with one loss each in region play. Norcross, projected as a 24-point underdog by the computer Maxwell Ratings, upset Peachtree Ridge 20-6. Brookwood, a 17-point underdog, beat then-No. 3 North Gwinnett 50-24. Those four teams and Parkview, which beat Brookwood the previous week, are the one-loss teams. North Gwinnett had won 18 consecutive region games since 2023.

Related Story AJC Varsity rankings: Brookwood reenters in 7A, rare appearance for one 2A team 2. Starr’s Mill 27, Griffin 3: Starr’s Mill recorded the biggest GHSA upset of the week, according to the Maxwell Ratings, when it beat 25-point favorite Griffin in a Region 3-5A game. It was the first victory of the season for Starr’s Mill and the first region loss for Griffin, which fell into a tie for second place behind LaGrange. Starr’s Mill had lost seven consecutive games dating to last season, tied for the most in school history. 3. Newnan 20, Woodward Academy 14: Newnan handed 4-point favorite Woodward Academy its first Region 3-6A loss and knocked the War Eagles out of a first-place tie with No. 2 Creekside and No. 7 Hughes. Newnan ended a six-game losing streak against Woodward Academy, although the teams hadn’t met since 1969. Newnan’s last victory in the series had been a 7-6 win in 1918, when Woodward was known as Georgia Military Academy. 4. Duluth 22, Hebron Christian 19: Duluth picked up its first victory of the season when it beat 18-point favorite Hebron Christian, the two-time state champion in the Private classification. Duluth snapped a nine-game losing streak with the win. Hebron Christian of Dacula, playing a Gwinnett County public school for the first time since starting the varsity program in 2007, fell to 2-5 for the season. 5. B.E.S.T. Academy 36, Manchester 20: B.E.S.T. Academy reached the five-win mark for the first time since 2017 with a victory over 24-point favorite Manchester in the teams’ Region 7-A opener. The preseason Maxwell Ratings projected that B.E.S.T. Academy would go 4-6 this season and finish in last place in five-team Region 7-A. The Eagles went 1-9 last year playing in a Class A Division I region filled with private schools.