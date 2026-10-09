AJC Varsity High-profile midseason transfers make news in Georgia high school football They could dramatically change the rest of the Georgia high school football season for several well-known programs. Share Add AJC on Google High-profile midseason transfers could dramatically change the rest of the Georgia high school football season for several well-known programs. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Jack Leo 1 hour ago

The regular season is past the midpoint, but some Georgia high school rosters are still seeing significant changes. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Three high-profile transfers in the last couple weeks could shape the rest of the season — and future years for their teams. Former Cherokee quarterback Zack Parker, considered one of the top sophomores at his position in Georgia, transferred to Milton. Parker’s father confirmed the move on social media on Oct. 1. Related Story Star QB is one of more than 20 blue-chip prospects to transfer this year Former Fitzgerald running back LaTavis Devine Jr. was leading Class 2A with 888 yards rushing when he announced a transfer to Class 6A powerhouse Coffee last week. Devine is now eligible to play for the Trojans, Coffee coach Mike Coe told AJC Varsity.

On Wednesday, 4-star defensive lineman Luke Nabors transferred from Buford to Gainesville, according to On3’s Andy Villamarzo. Nabors left a defensive line room that recently added the No. 1-ranked senior prospect in the country, Jalen Brewster, who transferred from Cedar Hill (Texas) earlier this season. None of those players will face their former teams this season, but at least two of their new teams will play each other. Gainesville will host Milton in a game with region and postseason ranking implications on Oct. 23. Milton, Gainesville and Coffee could all face off in the postseason, as they’re all in Class 6A. Midseason transfers are part of high school athletics. Families don’t have to wait for a season or school year to end before moving into a new school zone. Student-athletes who make a “bona fide” move to a new school, as defined by GHSA bylaw 1.62, are granted immediate athletic eligibility. Student-athletes that are denied immediate eligibility can also appeal rulings with the GHSA. Midseason transfers also aren’t new. While Coe gained a midseason transfer this season, he pointed out that the program has suffered from them, too.

“Heck, in 2023, our starting nose guard left after Week 3 of our state championship season,” Coe told AJC Varsity via text message. “We never spoke another word about him. Not out of disrespect or hard feelings, but he was no longer a part of our football team.