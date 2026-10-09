High-profile midseason transfers make news in Georgia high school football

Former Fitzgerald running back LaTavis Devine Jr. was leading Class 2A with 888 yards rushing when he announced a transfer to Class 6A powerhouse Coffee last week. Devine is now eligible to play for the Trojans, Coffee coach Mike Coe told AJC Varsity.
None of those players will face their former teams this season, but at least two of their new teams will play each other. Gainesville will host Milton in a game with region and postseason ranking implications on Oct. 23. Milton, Gainesville and Coffee could all face off in the postseason, as they’re all in Class 6A.
Midseason transfers are part of high school athletics. Families don’t have to wait for a season or school year to end before moving into a new school zone. Student-athletes who make a “bona fide” move to a new school, as defined by GHSA bylaw 1.62, are granted immediate athletic eligibility. Student-athletes that are denied immediate eligibility can also appeal rulings with the GHSA.
Midseason transfers also aren’t new. While Coe gained a midseason transfer this season, he pointed out that the program has suffered from them, too.
“Heck, in 2023, our starting nose guard left after Week 3 of our state championship season,” Coe told AJC Varsity via text message. “We never spoke another word about him. Not out of disrespect or hard feelings, but he was no longer a part of our football team.
“We wished him the best, moved forward, and took a next-man-up mentality.”
Coe said the possibility of midseason transfers are “just part of the world we live in now,” and that coaches sometimes worry too much about players leaving instead of focusing on the players that aren’t.
“We don’t own these kids,” Coe wrote. “If a parent feels like there’s a better opportunity somewhere else for their child, that’s their choice and certainly their right. I may not always agree with it, but I respect their right to make that decision.”