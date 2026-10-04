SAYE IT AIN'T SO Upset by 34-point underdog North Atlanta among top surprises of Week 7 Fayette County ends 23-game losing streak. Share Add AJC on Google North Atlanta pulled off the biggest upset of the week, according to Maxwell, when it defeated 34-point favorite Harrison. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Chip Saye 1 hour ago

AJC Varsity reporter and GHSF Daily editor Chip Saye ranks the most surprising and notable games of the weekend. 1. Stephens County 44, Hart County 28: Stephens County beat Hart County for the fifth consecutive season, but this time the win came against a 28-point favorite — according to the computer Maxwell Ratings — that was undefeated and ranked No. 2 in Class 3A. Stephens County started the season 0-2, with losses to Gilmer and Habersham Central, but has since won four straight and sits alone in first place in 8-3A with a 2-0 region record. Hart County’s 6-0 start was its best since 2021.

Related Story AJC Varsity rankings: One enters Top 10 for 1st time; one ends 33-year drought 2. Fayette County 22, Luella 14: Fayette County ended a 23-game losing streak that was the second-longest active streak in the state and the longest in school history with a victory over 9-point favorite Luella. The losing streak would have been 31 games if not for a forfeit victory in 2024 in a game the Tigers lost 51-0 against Mary Persons. The state’s longest active streak belongs to Discovery, which has lost 32 straight games. 3. North Atlanta 38, Harrison 34: North Atlanta pulled off the biggest upset of the week, according to Maxwell, when it defeated 34-point favorite Harrison. North Atlanta knocked Harrison out of first place in Region 3-7A and pulled into a tie with Harrison and Hillgrove for third place behind unbeaten McEachern and Campbell. North Atlanta is the only non-Cobb County school in the seven-team region. 4. Cedar Shoals 14, Mountain View 7: Cedar Shoals, which earlier this season ended a school-record losing streak, improved to 3-3 with a victory over 27-point favorite Mountain View in a Region 8-6A game. The Jaguars are 2-1 in the region, tied with Habersham Central for third place behind unbeaten teams Jackson County and Clarke Central. Mountain View, which dropped down a class this year after spending most of its previous 17 seasons in the highest classification, is 3-3 overall but 0-3 in the region. 5. Parkview 34, Brookwood 24: Parkview, a 16-point underdog, ended a two-game losing streak in the Battle of Five Forks Trickum and handed then-No. 7 Brookwood its first loss of the season in a Region 7-7A game. Parkview had lost five of the past six meetings in a series that Brookwood leads 27-18. Parkview and Brookwood are both 2-1 in region play, tied for third place behind unbeaten teams North Gwinnett and Peachtree Ridge.