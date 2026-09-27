Jordan’s losing streak ends at 59. How does that rank in GHSA history?

Jordan ended the state’s second-longest losing streak in history last week with a 35-20 victory over Greenville.
Below are all losing streaks of 30 games not interrupted by forfeit.
Glascock County lost 82 straight during the 1990s, but the 63rd straight loss was overturned by an ineligible-player forfeit, making the official record 62.
The list includes Discovery’s 31-game streak, which is now the longest active, and Fayette County’s 31-game streak and Clarkston’s 30-game streak, which ended this season.
Jordan’s most recent victory had come Oct. 9, 2020, against Columbus rival Kendrick.
Longest losing streaks is state history
(Streaks that ended in 2026 or are still active are in bold)
- 62* -Glascock County (1990-1999)
- 59 - Jordan (2020-2026)
- 53 - Meadowcreek (2008-2013)
- 52 - Towns County (1979-1984)
- 52 - Long County (1984-2005)
- 49 - Stewart-Quitman (1997-2002)
- 47 - Stephens County (1948-1953)
- 47 - Berkmar (2013-2017)
- 43 - Meadowcreek (2003-2008)
- 43 - Crawford County (2009-2013)
- 43 - Cross Keys (2020-2025)
- 41 - Butler (2005-2009)
- 41 - North Springs (2009-2013)
- 41 - Social Circle (2010-2014)
- 40 - Wills (1981-1985)
- 40 - Cross Keys (2006-2010)
- 40 - Savannah (2021-2025)
- 39 - Spencer (2002-2006)
- 38 - Toombs Central (1982-1985)
- 38 - John Hancock Academy (2012-2015)
- 37 - Central (Carrollton) (1961-1965)
- 37 - Milton (1983-1987)
- 37 - Islands (2021-2025)
- 36 - Hancock Central (1969-1974)
- 36 - Stewart-Quitman (1982-1985)
- 36 - Towns County (2004-2007)
- 35 - Riverside Military (2021-2024)
- 34 - Wheeler County (1969-1972)
- 34 - Kendrick (2019-2022)
- 34 - Johnson (Gainesville) (2019-2023)
- 34 - Ridgeland (2021-2024)
- 33 - East Fannin (1970-1974)
- 33 - Montgomery County (2005-2008)
- 33 - Randolph-Clay (2017-2020)
- 32 - Shaw (1984-1987)
- 32 - Forest Park (1986-1989)
- 32 - Stewart County (2013-2016)
- 32 - South Cobb (2021-2025)
- 31 - Sylvester (1928-1933)
- 31 - Pelham (2005-2008)
- 31 - Winder-Barrow (2009-2012)
- 31 - Gilmer (2016-2019)
- 31 - Osborne (2016-2020)
- 31 - Gordon Central (2020-2023)
- 31 - Discovery (2023-present)
- 31 - Fayette County (2023-2026)
- 30 - Villa Rica (1974-1977)
- 30 - Central (Talbotton) (1983-1986)
- 30 - Carver (Atlanta) (1988-1990)
- 30 - Southeast Whitfield (1995-1998)
- 30 - East Paulding (1996-1999)
- 30 - Forest Park (2013-2016)
- 30 - Cross Keys (2016-2019)
- 30 - Twiggs County (2016-2019)
- 30 - Bradwell Institute (2019-2022)
- 30 - Clarkston (2023-2026)
* Glascock County lost 82 games in a row, but the 63rd straight loss was later forfeited.