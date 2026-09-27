Jordan’s losing streak ends at 59. How does that rank in GHSA history?

Glascock County lost 82 straight during the 1990s, but the 63rd straight loss was overturned by an ineligible-player forfeit, making the official record 62. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Glascock County lost 82 straight during the 1990s, but the 63rd straight loss was overturned by a forfeit.

Glascock County lost 82 straight during the 1990s, but the 63rd straight loss was overturned by a forfeit.

Jordan ended the state’s second-longest losing streak in history last week with a 35-20 victory over Greenville.

Below are all losing streaks of 30 games not interrupted by forfeit.

Glascock County lost 82 straight during the 1990s, but the 63rd straight loss was overturned by an ineligible-player forfeit, making the official record 62.

The list includes Discovery’s 31-game streak, which is now the longest active, and Fayette County’s 31-game streak and Clarkston’s 30-game streak, which ended this season.

Jordan’s most recent victory had come Oct. 9, 2020, against Columbus rival Kendrick.

Longest losing streaks is state history

(Streaks that ended in 2026 or are still active are in bold)