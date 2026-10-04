AJC Varsity rankings: One enters Top 10 for 1st time; one ends 33-year drought

Howard of Macon is in AJC Varsity’s football rankings for the first time, Berrien is breaking a 33-year poll drought, Stephens County is cashing in on a massive upset and Grayson is back after a six-week absence.
Also entering the rankings are East Paulding, Central of Carrollton, Jasper County and Mount Vernon.
Howard, a Macon school that played its first varsity game in 2008, is No. 10 in Class 4A after winning its third straight game, a 20-13 victory over Spalding.
Howard (4-2, 3-0) beat a Top 10 opponent for the first time in school history Sept. 18 against then-No. 9 Baldwin and now stands tied for first in Region 2-4A with a pair of heavyweights: No. 2 Peach County and No. 3 Troup County.
Berrien’s last appearance in an AJC poll came in 1993. The Rebels, now No. 9, defeated then-No. 8 Cook 17-7 in a Class 2A game last week to improve to 5-1, with their only loss being against No. 3 Thomasville.
Stephens County (4-2) is the most unexpected team to rejoin the rankings. The Indians beat second-ranked Hart County 44-28 in 3A and entered at No. 10, one place behind of Hart, which was a 28-point favorite.
Stephens County and Hart County have inexplicable results against a common opponent, Habersham Central, which beat Stephens by 38 points and lost to Hart 48.
Grayson is No. 9 in Class 7A after beating Carol City of Miami (Florida) 10-9. Carol City was ranked No. 35 by MaxPreps entering the game. Grayson was the AJC’s preseason No. 3 team in Class 7A but started 0-2 with losses to North Gwinnett and Sandy Creek and took a third loss last month to No. 1 Buford.
East Paulding, a Class 6A team, is in the rankings for the first time since 2016 and 6-0 for the first time since 2012.
Jasper County, now No. 10 in 2A, and Mount Vernon, now No. 7 in Class 2A-4A Private, also are rare sightings in the Top 10. Jasper County (4-2) has played only one game as a Top 10 team this century, and that came last season.
Mount Vernon’s only previous ranking came for one week last month. Mount Vernon beat then-No. 9 Fellowship Christian 28-14 Friday. The victory was Mount Vernon’s second over a ranked team this season. Whitefield Academy was the first. Mount Vernon had been 0-37 all-time against Top 10 teams until that Aug. 28 victory.