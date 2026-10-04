AJC Varsity AJC Varsity rankings: One enters Top 10 for 1st time; one ends 33-year drought Grayson is No. 9 in Class 7A after beating nationally ranked Carol City of Miami. Share Add AJC on Google Howard of Macon enters the AJC Varsity football rankings for the first time in the program's history. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2026)

By Todd Holcomb 6 minutes ago

Howard of Macon is in AJC Varsity’s football rankings for the first time, Berrien is breaking a 33-year poll drought, Stephens County is cashing in on a massive upset and Grayson is back after a six-week absence. Also entering the rankings are East Paulding, Central of Carrollton, Jasper County and Mount Vernon. Howard, a Macon school that played its first varsity game in 2008, is No. 10 in Class 4A after winning its third straight game, a 20-13 victory over Spalding. Howard (4-2, 3-0) beat a Top 10 opponent for the first time in school history Sept. 18 against then-No. 9 Baldwin and now stands tied for first in Region 2-4A with a pair of heavyweights: No. 2 Peach County and No. 3 Troup County.

Related Story KIPP Atlanta picks up another Top 10 win, remains on track to play for region title Berrien’s last appearance in an AJC poll came in 1993. The Rebels, now No. 9, defeated then-No. 8 Cook 17-7 in a Class 2A game last week to improve to 5-1, with their only loss being against No. 3 Thomasville. Stephens County (4-2) is the most unexpected team to rejoin the rankings. The Indians beat second-ranked Hart County 44-28 in 3A and entered at No. 10, one place behind of Hart, which was a 28-point favorite. Stephens County and Hart County have inexplicable results against a common opponent, Habersham Central, which beat Stephens by 38 points and lost to Hart 48. Grayson is No. 9 in Class 7A after beating Carol City of Miami (Florida) 10-9. Carol City was ranked No. 35 by MaxPreps entering the game. Grayson was the AJC’s preseason No. 3 team in Class 7A but started 0-2 with losses to North Gwinnett and Sandy Creek and took a third loss last month to No. 1 Buford.

East Paulding, a Class 6A team, is in the rankings for the first time since 2016 and 6-0 for the first time since 2012.

Jasper County, now No. 10 in 2A, and Mount Vernon, now No. 7 in Class 2A-4A Private, also are rare sightings in the Top 10. Jasper County (4-2) has played only one game as a Top 10 team this century, and that came last season. Mount Vernon’s only previous ranking came for one week last month. Mount Vernon beat then-No. 9 Fellowship Christian 28-14 Friday. The victory was Mount Vernon’s second over a ranked team this season. Whitefield Academy was the first. Mount Vernon had been 0-37 all-time against Top 10 teams until that Aug. 28 victory. Related Story In shooting’s wake, with 5 players wounded, Northeast High rallies to win Class 7A (1) Buford (5-0) (2) Carrollton (6-0) (3) North Gwinnett (6-0) (4) Newton (6-0) (5) Valdosta (6-0) (6) Lowndes (6-0) (8) Westlake (5-1) (9) North Cobb (4-1) (NR) Grayson (3-3) (10) Colquitt County (4-2) Out: No. 7 Brookwood (5-1) Class 6A (1) Thomas County Central (6-0) (2) Creekside (5-1) (4) Lee County (5-1) (6) Gainesville (4-2) (5) Milton (5-1) (3) Coffee (5-1) (8) Hughes (5-1) (9) Jackson County (6-0) (10) Sequoyah (5-1) (NR) East Paulding (5-0)

Out: No. 7 Roswell (4-2) Class 5A (1) Cartersville (6-0) (2) Blessed Trinity (6-0) (3) Marist (3-2) (4) Benedictine (5-1) (5) North Oconee (5-1) (6) Tucker (5-0) (8) Mays (6-0) (9) Jefferson (4-2) (NR) Central (Carrollton) (4-2) (7) Cass (6-1) Out: No. 10 Jones County (4-3) Class 4A (1) Sandy Creek (7-0) (2) Peach County (6-0) (3) Troup (6-0) (4) Cairo (6-0) (5) Monroe Area (6-0) (6) Stephenson (5-1) (7) Douglass (4-2) (9) North Hall (4-2) (10) Northwest Whitfield (5-1) (NR) Howard (4-2) Out: No. 8 Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-1 Related Story Friday recap: Newton, Lee County, Gainesville, Macon County win Top 10 matchups Class 3A (1) Toombs County (6-0) (3) Appling County (6-0) (4) Pierce County (5-1) (5) Northeast (5-1) (6) Columbia (4-2) (8) KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (5-1) (7) Crisp County (4-1) (10) Hapeville Charter (2-3) (2) Hart County (6-1) (NR) Stephens County (4-2)

Out: No. 9 Lumpkin County (4-1) Class 2A (1) Heard County (6-0) (2) Jeff Davis (5-0) (3) Thomasville (5-1) (4) Bremen (6-0) (5) Dublin (4-1) (7) Bleckley County (5-1) (6) Fitzgerald (5-1) (9) Commerce (5-0) (NR) Berrien (5-1) (NR) Jasper County (4-2) Out: No. 8 Cook (2-3), No. 10 Swainsboro (2-4) Class A (1) Johnson County (5-0) (2) Lincoln County (4-2) (5) Macon County (5-0) (3) Taylor County (5-1) (4) Clinch County (4-2) (6) Bowdon (3-3) (7) Randolph-Clay (6-0) (8) Charlton County (4-1-1) (9) Emanuel County Institute (2-4) (10) Trion (5-1) Class 4A-2A Private (1) Prince Avenue Christian (4-0) (2) Calvary Day (5-1) (3) Holy Innocents’ (7-0) (4) Greater Atlanta Christian (3-2) (5) Eagle’s Landing Christian (5-1) (6) Lovett (4-2) (NR) Mount Vernon (5-2) (7) Wesleyan (4-2) (8) Hebron Christian (2-4) (9) Fellowship Christian (2-3)