3 teams make big jump, but all Georgia teams take a hit in national rankings

Cartersville coach Conor Foster — pictured during the Purple Hurricanes' August game against Hiram — has his 6-0 team No. 1 in the GHSA's Class 5A rankings and tied for first place in its region. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

15 state teams are in at least one national ranking.

15 state teams are in at least one national ranking.

Cartersville, Grayson and Gainesville made the biggest jumps in a week that was otherwise unfriendly to Georgia teams in the national high school football rankings.

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Cartersville, the No. 1 team in AJC Varsity’s Georgia Class 5A rankings, moved up 24 spots to No. 52 in the Massey Ratings. The Purple Hurricanes are 6-0 after a 50-0 victory over previously unbeaten Cass last week and are tied for first place in Region 7-5A with Cedartown, their opponent this week.

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Grayson climbed 23 spots to No. 61 in the Sports Idol Nation poll after a 10-9 victory last week over Miami’s Carol City, which was ranked in the Top 50 nationally. The Rams are 3-3 but have losses to North Gwinnett, Sandy Creek and Buford, all of which are undefeated and ranked in the Top 40 of at least one national poll.