AJC Varsity

Full list of Thursday GHSA football games, some moved for Tropical Storm Isaias

AJC Varsity will track game movement as we see confirmed schedule changes.
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Isaias is forecast to intensify and potentially make landfall as a hurricane late Friday or Saturday morning. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Isaias is forecast to intensify and potentially make landfall as a hurricane late Friday or Saturday morning. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Caitlyn Stroh-Page
By
7 minutes ago

As inclement weather threatens parts of Georgia heading into the weekend, several high school football games have been moved up to get ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias’ impact.

Isaias is forecast to intensify and potentially make landfall as a hurricane late Friday or Saturday morning between southeastern Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle.

AJC Varsity will track game movement as we see confirmed schedule changes.

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Below is the full list of games AJC Varsity is aware of that will be played on Thursday night. Some of these games were previously scheduled for Thursday or were moved for reasons unrelated to weather.

Please email ghsfd@ajc.com to report any updates.

GHSA football Thursday games