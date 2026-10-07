Full list of Thursday GHSA football games, some moved for Tropical Storm Isaias

As inclement weather threatens parts of Georgia heading into the weekend, several high school football games have been moved up to get ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias’ impact.
Isaias is forecast to intensify and potentially make landfall as a hurricane late Friday or Saturday morning between southeastern Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle.
AJC Varsity will track game movement as we see confirmed schedule changes.
Below is the full list of games AJC Varsity is aware of that will be played on Thursday night. Some of these games were previously scheduled for Thursday or were moved for reasons unrelated to weather.
Please email ghsfd@ajc.com to report any updates.
GHSA football Thursday games
- Atkinson County at Charlton County
- Bacon County at Jeff Davis
- Beach at Appling County
- Bryan County at Calvary Day
- Central (Macon) at Northeast
- Cherokee Bluff at West Hall
- Chestatee at North Hall
- Columbus at Hardaway
- Cook at Brooks County
- Forest Park at Eastside
- Heritage (Newnan) at Jordan
- Irwin County at Lanier County
- Kendrick at Worth County
- Long County at Liberty County
- Manchester at B.E.S.T. Academy
- Mitchell County at Clinch County
- Monroe at Bainbridge
- Newton at Rockdale County
- Northside (Warner Robins) at Tift County
- Pelham at Early County
- Randolph-Clay at Seminole County
- Shaw at Cairo
- SW Georgia Academy at Baconton Charter
- Stone Mountain at Towers
- Tattnall County at Pierce County
- Thomas County Central at Houston County
- Veterans at Lee County
- Washington County at Hephzibah
- Westside (Macon) at Peach County