Full list of Thursday GHSA football games, some moved for Tropical Storm Isaias

Isaias is forecast to intensify and potentially make landfall as a hurricane late Friday or Saturday morning. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

AJC Varsity will track game movement as we see confirmed schedule changes.

AJC Varsity will track game movement as we see confirmed schedule changes.

As inclement weather threatens parts of Georgia heading into the weekend, several high school football games have been moved up to get ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias’ impact.

Isaias is forecast to intensify and potentially make landfall as a hurricane late Friday or Saturday morning between southeastern Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle.

AJC Varsity will track game movement as we see confirmed schedule changes.

Related Story Tropical Storm Isaias could bring heavy rain, tornadoes to North Georgia

Below is the full list of games AJC Varsity is aware of that will be played on Thursday night. Some of these games were previously scheduled for Thursday or were moved for reasons unrelated to weather.