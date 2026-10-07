WEEKEND PREVIEW A look at the top 10 Georgia high school football games for Week 8 Share Add AJC on Google Tucker quarterback Jace German passes during the second half of a game between Tucker and Stephenson at Hallford Stadium, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in Clarkston. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 39 minutes ago

Carrollton at Douglas County When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium, Douglasville Records, rankings: Carrollton is 6-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 2-7A and No. 2; Douglas County is 3-2 overall, 0-0 in Region 2-7A and unranked. Last meeting: Carrollton won 55-22 in 2025. Things to know: Douglas County was ranked No. 4 in preseason based on its three straight quarterfinal-or-better finishes and this year’s five players committed to Power 4 schools. The five are tackle Joshua Sam-Epelle, defensive lineman Justin Weeks (Georgia Tech), safeties Kennedy Green (Mississippi State) and Adryan Cole (Georgia) and linebacker David Parson (Ole Miss). But the offensive playmakers are young and developing. Douglas County lost to unbeaten Newton and Sandy Creek to open the season. Carrollton has gone unchallenged in its six victories. CJ Cypher, a Miami commit, leads Class 7A in passing yards with 1,946 while completing 74.9% of his attempts. He has thrown 26 TD passes without an interception. Zach Watts, the No. 1 sophomore running back in the country according to 247Sports, has 760 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns on 47 rushes and 15 receptions. These teams have played a common opponent, Rome. Carrollton won 55-7. Douglas County won 24-0. Carrollton’s average score is 55-10 against the 16th-toughest schedule in Class 7A. (Carrollton has scored at least 20 points in 64 straight games, a state record). Douglas County’s average score is 23-19 against the fifth-toughest schedule in 7A.

Cartersville at Cedartown When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cedartown Memorial Stadium, Cedartown Records, rankings: Cartersville is 6-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 7-5A and No. 1; Cedartown is 5-1 overall, 2-0 in Region 7-5A and unranked. Last meeting: Cartersville won 52-0 in 2025. Things to know: These are the only Region 7-5A teams without a region loss. Cartersville has blown out all six of its opponents and can become the first team in Georgia history to score 48 points in each of its first seven games. (The only other Georgia team to start a season by scoring 48 points or more in six games was Warner Robins in 2021.) Cedartown’s start was less auspicious. Coming off an anomalous 2-8 finish, Cedartown was unimpressive in a Game 2 loss to county rival Rockmart, losing 49-13. The Bulldogs have won four straight since, including a stirring two-overtime victory over previously unbeaten Dalton on Sept. 25. Cedartown employs a spread-the-wealth running game that averages 271.8 rushing yards per game (322 with six touchdowns vs. Dalton) behind Rohan Kent (563 yards, six touchdowns), Zeke Brown (415 yards, five touchdowns) and Jakobe Dorsey (396 yards, six touchdowns). Cartersville’s individual statistics are deflated by second-half running clocks, but all eyes will be on Madoxx Davis, a 5-star junior who has 24 receptions for 612 yards and 12 touchdowns. Cartersville’s average score is 51-5 against the 22nd-toughest schedule in Class 5A. Cedartown’s average score is 33-24 against the 36th-toughest schedule in Class 5A.

LaGrange at Central (Carrollton) When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Roy Richards Memorial Stadium, Carrollton

Records, rankings: LaGrange is 4-2 overall, 2-0 in Region 3-5A and unranked; Central is 4-2 overall, 2-0 in Region 3-5A and No. 9. Last meeting: Central won 17-14 in 2019. Things to know: Only three Region 3-5A teams have no region losses. Griffin (5-1, 2-0) is the other. The Maxwell Ratings rank LaGrange and Central as the best two. Central won Region 3-4A last season. LaGrange has not won a region title since 2006. Central is averaging 48.5 points, 351.5 passing yards and 221.2 rushing yards per game. JR Harris has thrown for 1,942 yards and rushed for 265. (Houston County coach Jeremy Edwards called Harris “another Johnny Manziel” after he passed for 316 yards and rushed for 118 against his team.) Jacez Walton has rushed for 771 yards. LaGrange is more ball-control and defensive-minded, holding opponents to 14.3 points per game, 10th-best in Class 5A. Peyton Davis rushed for 268 yards and three touchdowns in his latest outing, a 42-22 victory over Whitewater, and has 906 rushing yards this season. LaGrange’s average score is 30-14 against the 18th-toughest schedule in Class 5A. Central’s average score is 49-34 against the fifth-toughest schedule in Class 5A. North Cobb at North Paulding When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Den, Dallas Records, rankings: North Cobb is 4-1 overall, 2-0 in Region 5-7A and No. 8; North Paulding is 4-2 overall, 3-0 in Region 5-7A and unranked.

Last meeting: North Cobb won 24-17 in 2025. Things to know: Only three Region 5-7A teams have no region losses. Etowah (5-1, 3-0) is the other. The Maxwell Ratings rank North Cobb and North Paulding as the best two, as they were last season, when North Cobb beat North Paulding for what ultimately decided the championship. Zach Belyeu rushed for 169 yards in that victory. Belyeu, a 4-star junior prospect around whom the offense is built, has rushed for 653 yards in five games this season. Ben Halevi has passed for 915 yards. North Paulding’s calling card is its defense, which ranks fifth in Class 7A scoring defense, allowing 13.3 points per game. Sophomore quarterback Braden Stark, the sophomore son of coach Don Stark, has thrown for 1,127 yards as a first-year starter. Bryson Niehr has rushed for 358 yards. These teams have played a common opponent, Paulding County. North Cobb won 52-0. North Paulding won 17-0. North Cobb’s average score is 38-16 against the 19th-toughest schedule in Class 7A. North Paulding’s average score is 23-13 against the 25th-toughest. Ringgold at Rockmart When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Rock, Rockmart Records, rankings: Ringgold is 6-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 7-3A and unranked; Rockmart is 3-2 overall, 2-0 in Region 7-3A and unranked. Last meeting: Rockmart won 38-32 in 2025.

Things to know: These are the only Region 7-3A teams without a region loss. Rockmart has won 69 straight region games, the fifth-longest streak in GHSA history, and won nine straight region titles, tied for the seventh-longest streak in GHSA history. Ringgold has never won a region title. No school has played more GHSA seasons (1947-2005) without one. Rockmart has beaten Ringgold each of the past two seasons — both in overtime. Ringgold is a physical and exceptionally balanced on offense, averaging 199.7 yards rushing and 196.0 yards passing per game. Jeremiah Frost has rushed for 827 yards and 11 touchdowns. Luke Wood has passed for 1,159 yards and 10 touchdowns. Frost is 6 feet, 210 pounds. Wood is 6-2, 200. Rockmart has a new coach, Rich Fendley, who led Bowdon to Class A championships the past four seasons. Rockmart has lost to Dalton and Mary Persons, bigger schools, and pinned the only loss on Class 5A Cedartown. Rockmart’s most exciting weapon is preseason Georgia Power 100 pick Gavin Green, who has scored six touchdowns on pass receptions and two on punt returns. Senior quarterback Charlie Cannon has thrown for 723 yards, rushed for 253 yards and produced 13 total touchdowns. These teams have played a common opponent, Union County. Rockmart won 44-7. Ringgold won 28-6. Rockmart’s average score is 35-21 against the 15th-toughest schedule in Class 3A. Ringgold’s average score is 36-17 against the 45th-toughest schedule in 3A. Sequoyah at Kell When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Carlton J. Kell Stadium, Marietta Records, rankings: Sequoyah is 5-1 overall, 3-0 in Region 6-6A and No. 9. Kell is 5-1 overall, 3-0 in Region 6-6A and unranked. Last meeting: Sequoyah won 37-6 in 2025. Things to know: These are the only Region 6-6A teams without a region loss. Both won region titles last season. Sequoyah’s championship was its first in 22 years. Kell’s was its second in three years. This season, Kell has bounced back from an opening loss to McEachern (40-10) and win five straight in an unforeseen way. The Longhorns were expected to showcase Moonie Gipson, an AJC Super 11 running back committed to Georgia Tech, but he’s struggled with injury concerns. Instead, Boston Pierce has thrown for 1,532 yards, and Brock Burrus has 675 receiving yards. Both are among Class 6A’s leaders. Gipson was limited to 39 yards rushing in last week’s 28-23 victory over Rome. Sequoyah is coming off consecutive 11-win Class 5A quarterfinal seasons but graduated its leading passer, rusher and two leading receivers, so another region title would validate the program’s staying power. The Chiefs’ only loss came against No. 3 Lee County 43-32 in a game they led 32-21 with three minutes left. Sequoyah averages 207.8 yards passing and 213.0 rushing. Trace Washington is a running back/linebacker with a team-leading 573 rushing yards and seven tackles for loss. Drew Williams, a Kentucky commit, is the leading tackler. These teams have played a common opponent, Rome. Sequoyah won 42-7. Kell won 28-23. Sequoyah’s average score is 44-11 against the 17th-toughest schedule in Class 6A. Kell’s average score is 36-22 against the 30th-toughest schedule in Class 6A.

Thomas County Central at Houston County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Freedom Field, Warner Robins Records, rankings: Thomas County Central is 6-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 2-6A and No. 1; Houston County is 3-2 overall, 1-0 in Region 2-6A and unranked. Last meeting: Thomas County Central won 31-7 in 2025. Things to know: Expect a lot of points in this game between the only Region 2-6A teams without a region loss. Thomas County Central leads Class 6A in scoring, averaging 54.7 points per game. Houston County is third at 51.2. Houston County lost to Central of Carrollton 73-66 and Westlake 61-51 last month, becoming the first team in GHSA history to score 50 points or more in consecutive games without winning either. Austin Stinson has rushed for 1,264 yards (411 vs. Central of Carrollton) in five games. Ryan Maxwell has thrown for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns, completing 73.0% of his attempts. He threw for 357 yards and six touchdowns in a 56-28 victory over Tift County last week. Braylin Mills, a 6-foot-7, 340-pound tackle, is committed to Georgia Tech. Thomas County Central has scored at least 30 points in each game during its 21-game winning streak. (The state record for consecutive 30-point games is 27, set by Rome in 2017-18.) Aidan McPherson, a Duke commit, is the hottest dual-threat quarterback in the state with 651 yards rushing and 787 yards passing with 27 total touchdowns. Prince Che, a defensive lineman, is the consensus No. 12 junior prospect nationally. Thomas County Central’s average score is 55-13 against the seventh-toughest schedule in Class 6A. Houston County’s average score is 51-38 against the sixth-toughest schedule in Class 6A. Thomasville at Fitzgerald When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jaycee Stadium, Fitzgerald

Records, rankings: Thomasville is 5-1 overall, 2-0 in Region 1-2A and No. 3; Fitzgerald is 5-1 overall, 1-1 in Region 1-2A and No. 7. Last meeting: Fitzgerald won 24-21 in 2025. Things to know: The Fitzgerald-Thomasville series has produced the most Top 10 upsets of any Georgia rivalry since 2000 with 12. Thomasville has won seven, Fitzgerald five. They’ve traded upsets the past two seasons. (A Top 10 upset is defined as the higher-ranked team losing with at least one team ranked.) Thomasville is the favorite in this game. The Bulldogs have won five straight since a 36-14 loss to Cairo to open the season. First-year quarterback Christian Hayes has provided a dual threat with his 644 yards rushing and 505 yards passing. Douglas Edwards, one of four sophomore starters on defense, is the leading tackler (27 solo stops, five tackles for loss). Fitzgerald has lost only to No. 2 Jeff Davis 29-20 on Sept. 5. LJ Devine, who led Class 2A in rushing with 869 yards in five games, left the team and school the next week. Against Bacon County last week, Fitzgerld won 34-0 while allowing only 72 total yards but had only seven first downs. Landon Curry rushed for 90 yards on seven carries. Fitzgerald’s average score is 26-13 against the 14th-toughest schedule in Class 2A. Thomasville’s average score is 38-18 against the 10th-toughest schedule in Class 2A. These teams have played a common opponent, Worth County. Thomasville won 30-16. Fitzgerald won 25-20. Tucker at Southwest DeKalb When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, James R. Hallford Stadium, Clarkston Records, rankings: Tucker is 5-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 5-5A and No. 6; Southwest DeKalb is 4-2 overall, 2-0 in Region 5-5A and unranked.

Last meeting: Southwest DeKalb won 40-35 in 2025. Things to know: This game will determine the chief challenger to No. 7 Mays (6-0, 2-0) in the region. Southwest DeKalb’s most recent region title came in 2019. Tucker’s most recent was in 2017. Southwest DeKalb and Tucker lead DeKalb County Schools in region championships all-time with 18 apiece. Southwest DeKalb’s players to watch are quarterback Braylon Carter (1,083 yards passing, 11 touchdowns, offered this week by Florida A&M) and Jordan Christie (477 yards receiving, five touchdowns, committed to Liberty). Seven of Southwest DeKalb’s eight leading tacklers are juniors or sophomores. Tucker is 5-0 for the first time since 2013. Tucker is the more run-heavy team. Champ Tillman has rushed for 416 yards, and quarterback Jace German, a Boston College commit, has rushed for 330 yards and nine touchdowns and passed for 612 yards and six touchdowns. Tucker’s average score is 40-12 against the 24th-toughest schedule in Class 5A. Southwest DeKalb’s average score is 31-11 against the 29th-toughest schedule in Class 5A. The teams have one significant common opponent, Stephenson. Tucker won 21-14. Southwest DeKalb lost 29-7. Westlake at East Coweta When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium, Sharpsburg Records, rankings: Westlake is 5-1 overall, 0-0 in Region 2-7A and No. 7; East Coweta is 5-1 overall, 0-0 in Region 2-7A and unranked. Last meeting: East Coweta won 28-27 in 2025.