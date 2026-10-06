Composite rankings: Two undefeated teams reach Top 10

East Paulding and Ringgold, each undefeated, picked up enough votes to hoist themselves into the Top 10 of the AJC Varsity Composite football rankings.
East Paulding is 5-0 and now the consensus No. 10 team in Class 6A. This marks the Raiders’ best start since 2012.
Ringgold is 6-0 and the consensus No. 10 team in Class 2A. Ringgold is off to its best start since 2021.
Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on a consensus of seven polls (AJC — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/GHSF Daily; SC — Score Atlanta; GPB — Georgia Public Broadcasting; ITG — ITG Next; CG — Coach Georgia; 680 — 680 The Fan; MW — Maxwell Ratings).