AJC Varsity Bradwell Institute-Brunswick game provides 2 top performances from Week 7 Bradwell QB Jah’Barri Felix and Brunswick RB Nigel Gardner combine for 871 yards and 10 touchdowns in 57-49 overtime game. Share Add AJC on Google Walton quarterback Christion Peacock attempts a pass during the first half against Roswell in a GHSA football game in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago

Top five *Bradwell Institute QB Jah’Barri Felix was 18-of-30 passing for 355 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 57-49 overtime victory over Brunswick. *Brunswick RB Nigel Gardner rushed for 393 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries in a 57-49 OT loss to Bradwell Institute. *East Forsyth RB Brooks Smallwood rushed for 310 yards on 22 carries and scored his team’s five touchdowns in a 35-26 victory over Madison County. *Stephens County WR/DB Duke Collins had six receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown in a 44-28 victory over Hart County.

*Walton QB Christion Peacock rushed for 278 yards and six touchdowns on 22 carries, was 15-of-25 passing for 183 yards and a touchdown and punted once for 44 yards (downed at the 4-yard line) in a 56-42 victory over Marietta. Related Story Game summary for every Top 10 team that played in Week 7 Best of the rest *Alpharetta ATH Kyron Pipes rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, caught two passes for 35 yards and a touchdown, made four tackles and a tackle for loss and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 33-0 victory over Riverwood. *Benedictine RB Dontrey Ford rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, caught a 40-yard TD pass and added 36 return yards in a 48-10 victory over Evans. *Bleckley County WR Jason McNulty Jr. had seven receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-17 victory over Swainsboro.

*Briarwood Academy RB OJ Wynn rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-8 victory over Robert Toombs Academy.

*Burke County RB Landen Wright rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown and caught a 27-yard TD pass in a 24-17 victory over Thomson. *Callaway RB Christon Kennedyrushes for 215 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries in a 26-13 victory over Jackson. *Carver (Atlanta) QB Corey Fletcher was 11-of-12 passing for 256 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-15 victory over Cedar Grove. *Charlton County RB Elijah Bryant rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and caught two passes for 20 yards and a sack in a 33-0 victory over Lanier County. *Cherokee Bluff DE/RB Tony Rushin had 12 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks and scored a touchdown on offense in a 24-21 loss to Oconee County.

*Christian Heritage QB Charlie Baxter rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries and was 8-of-16 passing for 141 yards and a touchdown in a 35-31 victory over Gordon Lee. *Clinch County WR/DB Kamarion Johnson scored on an 87-yard reception and punt returns of 62 and 70 yards and intercepted a pass in the end zone in a 25-8 victory over Irwin County. *Coahulla Creek DB Brandon Manis had six tackles and a tackle for loss, broke up a pass and intercepted a pass in a 3-0 victory over Murray County. *Dade County RB Hayden Dunn rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns and had eight tackles in a 28-21 victory over Fannin County. *Dunwoody RB Bradley Stephens rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-13 victory over Lakeside of Atlanta.

*Eagle’s Landing Christian WR Cameron Matthews had five receptions for 101 yards and seven rushes for 67 yards in a 30-28 victory over Trinity Christian. *Early County WR/TE/LB La’Vontae Lee caught two passes for 72 yards and had four tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss in a 54-0 victory over Terrell County. *Etowah RB Kingston Caesar rushed for 237 yards on nine carries and scored on runs of 42, 56 and 63 yards in a 41-14 victory over Wheeler. *Gainesville QB Kharim Hughley was 22-of-36 passing for 246 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in a 34-5 victory over Roswell. *Gordon Lee RB/LB Levi Mitcham ran 10 times for 104 yards, scored touchdowns of five and 65 yards and had eight tackles in a 35-31 loss to Christian Heritage.

*Grayson DB Jalen Welch had six solo tackles, two assists, one tackle for loss and an interception returned 37 yards in a 10-9 victory over Carol City of Florida. *Griffin LB Tamar Mason had 10 tackles, a tackle for loss and returned a fumble for a touchdown in a 36-27 victory over Whitewater. *Hawkinsville DB Tony Whitehead had 13 solo tackles and 13 assisted, defended a pass and returned a fumble 37 yards for a touchdown in a 27-21 overtime victory over Wheeler County. *Heard County RB Darience Coleman rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and caught a 32-yard TD pass in a 51-13 victory over Darlington. *Hebron Christian LB Albert Wilham had 10 tackles, intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble in a 62-15 victory over Franklin County.

*Heritage (Ringgold) QB Caden Hight was 21-of-32 passing for 255 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-21 victory over Ridgeland. *Holy Innocents’ DL Preston Massie had four solo tackles, three assists, three tackles for loss and a sack in a 22-0 victory over Lovett. *Howard RB Julius Ramsey Jr. rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in a 20-13 victory over Spalding. *Irwin County RB EJ Nelson rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown and a 2-point conversion in a 25-8 loss to Clinch County. *Jasper County QB Wailer Sands was 9-of-11 passing for 201 yards and four touchdowns in a 59-0 victory over Josey.

*Jefferson RB/LB CJ Hayes rushed for 91 yards and three touchdowns, had six tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack and recovered a fumble in a 35-0 victory over Flowery Branch. *John Milledge Academy ATH Asa Wall rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries, caught three passes for 58 yards and a touchdown and had 10 tackles and two QB hurries in a 31-7 victory over First Presbyterian Day. *LaFayette DE Da’Jon Careathers was in on 16 tackles, forced and recovered a fumble and returned a kickoff 77 yards for a score in a 43-36 loss to Ringgold. *Lassiter QB Caden Jones was 18-of-22 passing for 307 yards and six touchdowns in a 52-14 victory over River Ridge. *Macon County RB Noah Parker rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries in a 21-20 victory over Taylor County.

*Mays LB Jaquavious Hill had nine tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss in a 24-21 victory over Lithonia. *Mill Creek RB/LB Ryan Knott had four solo tackles, a sack and an interception returned for a touchdown in a 43-16 victory over Central Gwinnett. *Milton LB Blaize Battaglia had 10 solo tackles, five assists, one tackle for loss and one QB hit in a 60-21 victory over Lanier. *Monroe Area DB Jockese Miller had 12 tackles, seven first hits, one tackle for loss and one sack in a 63-0 victory over East Hall. *Mount Vernon DB Bennett Brown had five solo tackles, one assist and three sacks and broke up two passes in a 28-14 victory over Fellowship Christian.

*Norcross DT Seandre George had five tackles, four first hits and three tackles for loss in a 42-0 victory over Berkmar. *North Atlanta QB Weston Goodman was 16-of-28 passing for 221 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards on 13 carries in a 38-34 victory over Harrison. *North Clayton DB Amere White intercepted three passes and returned one 104 yards for a touchdown in a 35-14 victory over McDonough. *North Gwinnett DB Aiden McKinnon forced three fumbles, had three solo tackles and two assists and defended a pass in a 48-3 victory over Duluth. *Northeast RB Landen Jefferson rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in a 59-19 victory over Rutland.

*Northwest Whitfield WR/DB Kyle Cummings had six receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns, made five tackles and intercepted two passes, both in the fourth quarter of a 28-14 victory over Adairsville. *Oconee County DL Robert Evans had four solo tackles, two assists and three tackles for loss in a 24-21 victory over Cherokee Bluff. *Peach County DE Denim Williams blocked a punt, blocked a field goal and had four solo tackles, one assist, three tackles for loss, three sacks and three QB pressures in a 29-21 victory over Mary Persons. *Pierce County RB Dylan Johnson rushed for 264 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries in a 65-20 victory over Beach. *Putnam County RB Kumari Thomas rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries in a 44-14 victory over Jefferson County.

*Randolph-Clay QB Rae’shawn Clyde rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns and was 9-of-14 passing for 127 yards in a 22-6 victory over Miller County. *Ringgold RB Jeremiah Frost rushed for 275 yards and five touchdowns on 34 carries in a 43-36 victory over LaFayette in a game between unbeaten teams. *Sandy Creek LB JT Austin had seven tackles for loss and four sacks in a 63-6 victory over Woodland of Stockbridge. *Savannah Christian RB Wesley Dinkins rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-0 victory over Savannah. *Screven County DT Breylon Daniels was in on 11 tackles, four for losses totaling 21 yards, and a sack in a 14-3 victory over Bryan County.

*Seckinger DE KJ Sims, a Dartmouth commit, had three sacks, three solo tackles, one assist, three tackles for loss, a QB pressure and a blocked extra point in a 42-13 loss to Collins Hill. *Seminole County QB Ellis Denham was 9-of-11 passing for 153 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in a 47-28 victory over Pelham. *Southwest DeKalb WR Jordan Christie had seven receptions for 209 yards and three touchdowns and returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown in a 57-0 victory over Druid Hills. *Stockbridge QB/RB Dominic Tucker rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 33 yards and a touchdown in a 48-0 victory over Drew. *Toombs County WR/DB Nick Carroll, playing only the first half, had three receptions for 76 yards and three touchdowns, returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and blocked a punt for a safety in a 71-7 victory over Brantley County.