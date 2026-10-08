After fight with Grayson, Florida team banned from FHSAA postseason

Grayson (right) defeated Miami Carol City (left) 10-9 on Friday, then players from both teams got into a fight after the game, resulting in the suspension of players from both teams and the Florida team being banned from its state playoffs. (Jeff Sentell/AJC)

Nationally ranked Miami Carol City will miss postseason because of its involvement in a postgame brawl Friday.

Nationally ranked Miami Carol City will miss postseason because of its involvement in a postgame brawl Friday.

The Florida high school football team that got into a postgame fight with Grayson on Friday was handed a strong punishment.

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Miami Carol City was banned from the 2026-2027 postseason by the Florida High School Athletic Association, the organization announced Thursday. The ban is one of several sanctions in response to the fight, which erupted in the moments after Grayson’s 10-9 win over Carol City — which was a matchup of nationally ranked teams.

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The Florida school was also fined $1,500 and must host an athletic department compliance workshop.

Fifteen Carol City players were suspended for varying time periods. Four were suspended through the end of the FHSAA football season, nine were suspended for five games and two were suspended for their next game.