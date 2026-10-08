After fight with Grayson, Florida team banned from FHSAA postseason

Miami Carol City was banned from the 2026-2027 postseason by the Florida High School Athletic Association, the organization announced Thursday. The ban is one of several sanctions in response to the fight, which erupted in the moments after Grayson’s 10-9 win over Carol City — which was a matchup of nationally ranked teams.
The Florida school was also fined $1,500 and must host an athletic department compliance workshop.
Fifteen Carol City players were suspended for varying time periods. Four were suspended through the end of the FHSAA football season, nine were suspended for five games and two were suspended for their next game.
Carol City can appeal the FHSAA’s decision with the organization.
The GHSA can also ban Carol City from playing its member schools in the future. GHSA executive director Tim Scott plans to speak with FHSAA executive director Craig Damon before making a decision on banning Carol City.
“The other thing is, do they have games scheduled with (GHSA members) next year because of the two-year cycle?” Scott said. “Would I be hurting any of our people if I did that and then they couldn’t come play and a team loses a game?”
In addition to Grayson, Carol City played GHSA member Lee County, earlier this season. Lee County won 23-20.
The FHSAA’s decision comes two days after the GHSA handed four Grayson players one-game suspensions for their part in the fight. Grayson will also be fined an amount that is not yet determined.
Scott said the GHSA has not received an appeal from Grayson as of Thursday afternoon. AJC Varsity has reached out to Grayson about whether they plan to appeal.
The Rams will open region play at Archer on Friday.
The FHSAA and the GHSA released a joint statement Tuesday regarding the fight.
“The FHSAA and GHSA are each conducting a thorough review of the incident in accordance with their respective rules, policies, and procedures,” part of the statement read. “Upon completion of those reviews, each association will take appropriate action regarding its member school(s) and any individuals found to have violated association bylaws, policies, or expectations of conduct.”