5 stats that define Braves’ Game 2 NLDS win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — The Braves evened the National League Division Series at one game apiece with a 3-2 win over the Dodgers on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.
Here’s a numerical look at how the Braves pulled it off against the two-time defending World Series champions.
14
The number of pitches thrown by Braves pitches that were at or in excess of 100 miles per hour, all by Robert Suarez (eight) and Didier Fuentes (six), according to Statcast data. It’s the most thrown in a Braves postseason game in Statcast’s records, which go back to 2008. None were turned into base hits.
(The Dodgers threw 24 such pitches, one of which resulted in a base hit — a single by Matt Olson.)
The number of consecutive batters retired by Fuentes. It was the longest streak recorded by a reliever 21 or younger (Fuentes is 21) in an MLB postseason game, according to Optastats.
18-2
The Braves’ all-time record in Game 2 of an NLDS. Sunday’s win was their sixth in a row in an NLDS Game 2.
Remarkably, of the six, the Braves have won five, despite scoring three runs or fewer.
If you’re wondering, the Braves’ record in Game 3 of an NLDS is 10-9.
31
Braves center fielder Michael Harris II became the 31st player in MLB history to record at least one single, double and triple in a postseason game and the first since 2021, according to Stathead.
He is the third Atlanta Braves player to accomplish the feat, following Ronald Acuña Jr. (in Game 4 of the 2019 NLDS) and Mark Lemke (in Game 4 of the 1991 World Series).
Only one player has ever hit for the cycle in a postseason game: Brock Holt for Boston in Game 3 of the 2018 ALDS.
8
The number of walks issued by the Dodgers. It was the most drawn by the Braves in a postseason game since 2005 (Game 4 of the NLDS against Houston, an 18-inning loss). The patience at the plate helped the Braves chase starter Blake Snell after 3⅔ innings.