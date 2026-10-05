Atlanta Braves 5 stats that define Braves’ Game 2 NLDS win over Dodgers A numerical look at how the Braves pulled it off. Share Add AJC on Google Braves outfielder Michael Harris II celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the seventh inning of Game 2 of a National League Division Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

By Ken Sugiura 20 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES — The Braves evened the National League Division Series at one game apiece with a 3-2 win over the Dodgers on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium. Here’s a numerical look at how the Braves pulled it off against the two-time defending World Series champions. 14 The number of pitches thrown by Braves pitches that were at or in excess of 100 miles per hour, all by Robert Suarez (eight) and Didier Fuentes (six), according to Statcast data. It’s the most thrown in a Braves postseason game in Statcast’s records, which go back to 2008. None were turned into base hits.

(The Dodgers threw 24 such pitches, one of which resulted in a base hit — a single by Matt Olson.) Related Story Harris, bullpen help Braves beat Dodgers 3-2 to even NLDS 11 The number of consecutive batters retired by Fuentes. It was the longest streak recorded by a reliever 21 or younger (Fuentes is 21) in an MLB postseason game, according to Optastats. 18-2 The Braves’ all-time record in Game 2 of an NLDS. Sunday’s win was their sixth in a row in an NLDS Game 2. Remarkably, of the six, the Braves have won five, despite scoring three runs or fewer.

If you’re wondering, the Braves’ record in Game 3 of an NLDS is 10-9.