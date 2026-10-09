Alabama announces adjusted game day operations for Georgia game

With the threat of Hurricane Isaias, Alabama has announced several changes to game day operations for Saturday’s matchup with Georgia in Tuscaloosa.
As of Thursday evening, the game is still scheduled as planned, set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Many events and operations earlier in the day have been modified, however, “due to the forecast for severe weather and high winds prior to kickoff.”
First, College GameDay will be held inside Coleman Coliseum, with the north and east doors opening at 5:30 a.m.; overnight camping or queuing will not be allowed, with fans allowed to start lining up at 5:15 a.m. Only clear bags will be allowed inside.
Tailgating or outdoor activities will not be permitted on campus before noon Saturday. Only uncovered tailgating will be allowed after noon, Alabama announced. Per the school, “weather permitting, personal tailgating will be permitted after noon.
“The University reserves the right to alter this schedule if conditions warrant further operational delays,” the school’s news release said on tailgating.
Shuttle services and campus parking lots will not open until noon Saturday.
According to the school, fans and those attending the game should continue to monitor the weather and check back at official channels for updates, as weather conditions and operational plans can evolve.
“Fans and visitors should stay alert of weather developments to make responsible decisions on travel and shelter during severe weather,” per UA News Center.
Channel 2 chief meteorologist Brad Nitz tweeted Wednesday “the most likely scenario is heavy rain bands and gusty winds in Tuscaloosa Saturday evening. It’s possible the storm speeds up and conditions improve by or during the game.”