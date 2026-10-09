Alabama announces adjusted game day operations for Georgia game

Alabama cheer after their first touchdown during the first quarter against Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Al. (Jason Getz / AJC)

With the approach of Hurricane Isaias, sports schedules are changing throughout the Southeast.

With the approach of Hurricane Isaias, sports schedules are changing throughout the Southeast.

With the threat of Hurricane Isaias, Alabama has announced several changes to game day operations for Saturday’s matchup with Georgia in Tuscaloosa.

As of Thursday evening, the game is still scheduled as planned, set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Many events and operations earlier in the day have been modified, however, “due to the forecast for severe weather and high winds prior to kickoff.”

First, College GameDay will be held inside Coleman Coliseum, with the north and east doors opening at 5:30 a.m.; overnight camping or queuing will not be allowed, with fans allowed to start lining up at 5:15 a.m. Only clear bags will be allowed inside.