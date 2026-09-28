Sports Strong comeback gives Dream Game 1 over Mystics Dream outscored Mystics 29-12 in the pivotal third quarter. Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) reacts before a jump ball during the first half of a WNBA first round playoff game one between the Atlanta Dream and the Washington Mystics, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Micahya Costen – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

The lesson of the season rang true on Sunday night: Don’t ever count the Dream out. The Dream overcame an early deficit to take a vengeful 92-77 win against the Mystics in Game 1 of the 2026 playoffs. The Dream opened up with a Rhyne Howard 3-pointer, but from there, struggled to finish at the rim in the first half and was held under 30% shooting (28.6%) against the Mystics’ forceful defense. Washington built an 11-point first-half lead, capitalizing on open 3-pointers and its 25-17 rebounding advantage in the first half. Atlanta’s defense produced nine steals and forced 12 turnovers in the first half. A series of foul calls disrupted the Dream’s momentum, but their 91% free-throw shooting kept them on Washington’s heels.

The second half marked the turning point for Atlanta, as a whole different team stepped on the court to change the narrative. The Dream played with more aggression in the paint, a tighter defensive unit, and a collective effort to protect their home court. The arena could feel the energy surge as the Dream found themselves taking a 13-point lead and looked to be enjoying themselves again. By the time the third quarter ended, the tide had turned and the Dream had control of the night, outscoring the Mystics 29-12. Key Moments Coming off a disappointing first half, the Dream got their first lead of the night after an Allisha Gray 3-pointer to kick off the third quarter and help the team go on a 7-0 run to turn the game around.

Top performers Dream Rhyne Howard: 26 PTS, 5 STEALS

Allisha Gray: 22 PTS, 3 REB Angel Reese: 13 PTS, 12 REB, 2 STEALS DeWanna Bonner: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST Jordin Canada: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST Naz Hillmon: 4 PTS, 3 AST, 3 STEALS Mystics Sonia Citron: 25 PTS, 6 REB Kiki Iriafen: 15 PTS, 14 REB Shakira Austin: 12 PTS, 16 REB Highlight of the night When DeWanna Bonner checked in, the Mystics’ defense checked out. The 17-year veteran provided an immense spark off the bench in the third quarter, scoring 11 points in the period and showcasing her long-range prowess she’s become known for. Quotable “For me, I think it was like ‘finally,’ because you know DB’s (Bonner) coming in, you’re trying to be comfortable, you know, trying to make sure everybody else is even. But I done told her: ‘You need to shoot that ball, and you need to go get a bucket.’ And so, seeing her do it and be able to do it with ease, like she’s been doing for years now, it was like, thankfully she is showing up, and you know we’re gonna go as she goes.” - Rhyne Howard on watching DeWanna Bonner excel in the third quarter.