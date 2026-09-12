Georgia sees standout freshman DB exit late on special teams play

Georgia safety Tyriq Green (left) returns a punt as he is tackled by Tennessee State defensive end Richard Garrett during the second half at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 63-3. (Jason Getz/AJC)

“He never quit, he kept chasing,” Kirby Smart said of Tyriq Green.

“He never quit, he kept chasing,” Kirby Smart said of Tyriq Green.

ATHENS — Georgia freshman defensive back Tyriq Green had a stellar game for the Bulldogs, scoring a defensive touchdown and returning a kickoff for a touchdown in the 70-20 win over Western Kentucky.

However, the former Buford High School star also made news for his early exit.

While playing on kickoff return deep into the fourth quarter, Green had his leg rolled up on by teammate Bo Walker. Green needed help leaving the playing field. Once the game ended, Green was assisted by the Georgia training staff to the locker room.

With the injury happening so close to the end of the game, Smart was unable to offer an update on Green’s injury.