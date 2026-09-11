Georgia Bulldogs How to watch Georgia football vs. Western Kentucky | TV channel, streaming info The game is set for a 12:45 p.m. start on Saturday. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) shouts instructions during the first half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Connor Riley 26 minutes ago Share

Georgia football vs. Western Kentucky kickoff time The game is set for a 12:45 p.m. start on Saturday. Odds, point spread, over/under Georgia is a 40.5-point favorite against Western Kentucky, according to VegasInsider. The over/under for the game is 55.5. Georgia is 1-0 against the spread this season. What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Western Kentucky

On facing Western Kentucky … Kirby Smart: I know Tyson Helton, have a lot of respect for him as a coach and the program, they’ve done a tremendous job with their program over years — a lot of years. And they’ve got several members from our staff that are working up there and got close connections. Their coaches come down and work our camps in the summer, and they’ve got a lot of Georgia kids on their program.

“So it should be a great opportunity for us to continue to get better. And we have a saying around here, ‘You don’t have to be sick to get better.’ And that’s been the motto of last weekend this week.” On Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton … Kirby Smart: “Yeah, it shows you they have a tremendous evaluation process. They’ve done a great job of developing players. I think it’s changed, and he’s changed with it, because they’ve had to dip into the portal and take more kids out of the portal, because more of theirs have moved on through the portal.” On having game film to look at … Kirby Smart: “I think it’s helpful for them to assess, maybe effort, how they ran the ball, how they performed in a small window. Because nobody played more than 30 or 40 snaps, and assess where they need to go from here. Everybody talks about your greatest improvement from game one to game two. I don’t think that’s necessarily true, unless you make it true. And you have to learn lessons from that.”